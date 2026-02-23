ResumeTemplates.com Survey: 3 in 10 Workers Say AI Has Increased Their Workload as Employers Raise Productivity Expectations

Many workers say AI is creating more work, driving higher performance pressure and fatigue

SEATTLE, Feb 23 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey finds that artificial intelligence is not easing workloads for many employees. Instead, 31% say their workload has increased since AI was introduced at their company, with some reporting they are now expected to do two to four times as much work as before.

AI Is Now Essential for Keeping Up

About 1 in 5 workers (22%) say it would be difficult (17%) or impossible (5%) to keep up with their current workload without AI. Another 32% say it would be somewhat challenging. Only 46% feel confident they could maintain their current pace without AI support.

AI use is frequent: 50% use AI at least once per day, including 21% who use it many times daily and 24% who use it a few times per day.

Managers Expect More Output With AI

Sixty percent of workers say managers or leadership expect or require them to use AI, including 21% who say it is required. Nearly half (45%) say managers explicitly reference AI when assigning additional work.

As a result, 59% say AI has increased pressure to perform at a higher level. Nearly half (48%) describe their workload as very or extremely heavy.

"AI can cut down the busywork and help people focus on what really matters, but if professionals feel busier right now, it may be because they are," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "After years of layoffs and reorganizations, many teams are operating with fewer people, so remaining employees are carrying more. AI can help manage that load, but employees should watch for workload creep, when managers assume AI means you can take on more without providing the resources to support it."

AI Fatigue and Job Security Concerns Are Common

More than one-third of workers (37%) say they are experiencing AI fatigue. At the same time, 40% worry AI could replace them within five years.

Fourteen percent say AI has decreased their job satisfaction. While 36% say they like AI and 17% say they love it, 18% say they dislike or hate it.

"The signs of AI fatigue look a lot like burnout because it's rooted in overwhelm," says Toothacre. "In a lot of cases, it comes down to inadequate training and unclear expectations combined with mounting pressure."

