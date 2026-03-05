ResumeTemplates.com Survey: 3 in 5 Business Leaders Back Microsoft's Warning That AI Will Replace Most White-Collar Work Within 18 Months

Executives urge workers to develop AI skills or consider other career paths

SEATTLE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 933 U.S. business leaders finds strong support for Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman's recent prediction that most white-collar work could be automated within the next 12 to 18 months. Sixty percent of executives say they agree with the forecast, including 31% who strongly agree and 29% who somewhat agree.

AI Is Already Shrinking Workforces

More than 4 in 10 business leaders (42%) say AI is actively reducing their workforce. Among them, 24% say their company is eliminating roles because AI can perform the work, while 18% say they are consolidating roles or reducing backfills due to AI. Another 10% report slowing or limiting hiring in certain areas.

At the same time, 35% say they are using AI primarily to support employees rather than reduce headcount, and 11% say AI has not affected their workforce size.

1 in 3 Leaders Suggest White-Collar Workers Consider Trades

Roughly one-third of business leaders say workers in corporate roles should consider shifting to skilled trades or other blue-collar careers.

About 34% say early-career employees should consider making the switch, 37% say the same for mid-career professionals, and 31% believe even late-career workers may want to pivot.

Many leaders also question the traditional college pathway. Nearly half (48%) say high school students should pursue skilled trades instead of white-collar careers, and 58% say the same for current college students. One-third say high school students should avoid a four-year degree entirely.

AI Skills Seen as Essential for Job Security

Across education and career stages, leaders overwhelmingly emphasize the need to develop AI skills.

Seventy-five percent say high school students should build strong AI skills, and 72% say the same for college students. Among workers already in the labor force, 83% say early-career employees should prioritize AI skills, 71% say mid-career professionals should do so, and 67% say even late-career workers need to focus on AI literacy.

"A four-year degree still makes sense for many career paths, including law, teaching, social work, and health care, and skilled trade workers will be in high demand over the next decade or more," says ResumeTemplates Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "No path is perfect, so you need to consider what aligns best with your goals. Regardless of the path you choose, employers are looking for candidates who show initiative, communicate clearly, solve problems effectively, and embrace technological advancements like AI."

Methodology: In February 2026, ResumeTemplates.com surveyed 933 U.S.-based business leaders using an online survey platform. Participants were screened to ensure they were C-suite, VP, or Director-level professionals involved in hiring and workforce decisions. Respondents were full-time employed adults ages 30 to 70 with annual incomes of $100,000 or more. Data quality procedures included completion checks and response-quality filters.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/ai-will-replace-most-white-collar-work-within-18-months/

