ResumeTemplates.com Survey: Hiring Managers Reveal the Most Important Hard and Soft Skills for 2026

Communication and software skills top the list as employers balance technical ability and professionalism

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,005 U.S. hiring managers reveals which hard and soft skills will matter most in 2026. While 62% say hard and soft skills are equally valuable, nearly one-quarter (24%) report soft skills will matter more.

Software tools, data analysis, and cybersecurity rank as the most important hard skills



Hiring managers say software proficiency is the top hard skill for 2026, followed by data analysis and cybersecurity awareness. Other high-ranking skills include project management, quality assurance, automation, product management, technical writing, data visualization, and AI tools.

"Hard skills continue to evolve with industry demands, but foundational abilities like project management and QA remain essential," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "I was surprised to see AI tools rank last. It shows that while AI matters, it still doesn't outweigh the technical skills needed to perform the job."

Communication and professionalism lead soft skills for 2026



Communication is the most important soft skill, followed by professionalism and time management. Accountability, resilience, problem solving, critical thinking, attention to detail, collaboration, and adaptability also rank highly.

"Soft skills tend to be underrated, but they're often the most valuable throughout your career," Toothacre says. "Professionalism ranking second signals that younger generations may be entering the workforce with a more laid-back approach."

Methodology: This survey was conducted from November 19 to November 23, 2025 among 1,005 U.S. hiring managers using organic RDE methodology. Respondents were required to be at least 30 years old, have a college degree or higher, earn at least $75,000 annually, hold a manager-level position or above, and work at a company with 11 or more employees.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/hiring-managers-reveal-the-most-important-hard-and-soft-skills-for-2026/

