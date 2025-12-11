ResumeTemplates.com Survey: Hiring Managers Reveal How To Get Hired in 2026

Communication, professionalism, and adaptability are the three traits employers say will matter most in a tight 2026 labor market

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,005 U.S. hiring managers reveals the skills that will most influence hiring decisions in 2026. With employers expecting another tight labor market, hiring managers say only a few traits consistently separate standout candidates from crowded applicant pools. Communication, professionalism, and adaptability emerge as the three most essential skills for job seekers next year.

Communication is the most important skill to get hired in 2026

Hiring managers overwhelmingly cite communication as the top skill candidates must demonstrate to rise above the competition. Clear, concise, and confident communication sets the tone from the very first touchpoint. Strong applicants keep emails and application materials organized and easy to follow, and they use interviews to show they can listen well, respond directly, and articulate their ideas without rambling.

"Candidates who want to stand out need to demonstrate that they can communicate clearly, present themselves professionally, and adapt quickly," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates.com. "Clear communication comes through in everything from concise resumes to well-structured interview answers. When candidates actively highlight these traits, hiring managers notice."

Professionalism remains a major differentiator

Professionalism ranks second among the most important skills for 2026. Hiring managers say tone, clarity, preparedness, and maturity significantly influence how candidates are evaluated in competitive hiring cycles. They point to small details — arriving on time, following up thoughtfully, showing respect in communication, and being well-prepared — as meaningful indicators of reliability and intention.

Adaptability signals readiness for fast-changing 2026 workplaces

Adaptability is the third most important skill hiring managers say candidates must show to stay competitive. Employers want candidates who can adjust quickly, handle shifting priorities, learn new tools or processes, and discuss past examples of successfully navigating change. Adaptable candidates demonstrate they are prepared for the pace and unpredictability that will define many workplaces in 2026.

The fastest ways candidates get rejected in crowded applicant pools

Hiring managers also identified the most common missteps that lead to immediate rejection when applicant volume is high. Weak communication and unprofessional tone top the list, followed by poor attention to detail and weak problem-solving skills. Typos, inconsistencies, missing information, and unclear or overly casual communication all raise concerns about readiness and reliability.

"Clear, professional communication should show up in every interaction, from emails to interview responses," Toothacre says. "Attention to detail matters just as much, and candidates should be prepared to walk through how they solve problems using real examples. These steps help hiring managers quickly see a candidate's readiness."

Methodology: This survey was conducted in November 2025 among 1,005 U.S. hiring managers using organic RDE methodology. Respondents were required to meet strict demographic criteria to ensure all participants held roles with direct insight into evaluating candidates in a competitive job market.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/hiring-managers-reveal-how-to-get-hired-in-2026/

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com offers a comprehensive selection of free, industry-specific resume templates tailored to meet the needs of various job seekers. The website also provides expert advice, resume examples, and resources to support every step of the job application process. For more information, visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com

SOURCE ResumeTemplates.com