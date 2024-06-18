Resurrection: Jeep® Brand Continues Wrangler 392 Final Edition for 2025 Model Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't roll the credits just yet. The Jeep® Wrangler 392 - the quickest and most powerful Wrangler ever - is roaring back for the 2025 model year by popular demand.

"When news broke in March that Jeep Wrangler 392 was roaring off into the sunset, the comments, coverage and conversation showed us that the Jeep community isn't quite ready to say goodbye to the V-8-powered Wrangler," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Jeep brand listened and will continue the 392 Final Edition into the 2025 model year."

2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 is the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet, featuring:

Class-exclusive 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 delivering 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds

Standard 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch, 11.6 inches of ground clearance, 34.5 inches of water fording, heavy-duty rock sliders and more

Trail Rated capability in any condition with Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, intuitive full-time four-wheel drive, heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials and electronic front sway-bar disconnect

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition will continue to offer much of the standard equipment found on the 2024 392 Final Edition, including:

Exclusive hood and fender vent decals

Black Nappa leather-trimmed seats

Specially monogrammed shifter medallion and swing gate plaque

Standard 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch

Half-inch suspension lift

Heavy-duty rock sliders

Mopar fold-out swing gate table

Standard Xtreme 35 Package with bronze 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

The Mopar triple loop grille guard and Mopar Jeep 83-piece toolkit will remain exclusive to 2024 model-year 392 Final Edition vehicles.

Production of 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 to begin in Q1 2025 with orders opening later this year.

