Resy and American Express Partner with CLEAR to Provide Free Health Pass by CLEAR To All Resy Restaurants

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants grapple with evolving vaccine requirements and the complexity of operating amidst COVID-19, Resy, the hospitality technology platform owned by American Express, is partnering with CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, to provide CLEAR's Health Pass technology to all Resy restaurants free of charge through 2022. Health Pass by CLEAR – a premium tool within the CLEAR app – allows employers to manage staff health and safety protocols digitally, so the process is streamlined and simpler.

With the fast pace and limited resources of restaurants, this offering gives restaurants one less thing to worry about and allows them to focus on their team and business. The offer comes as restaurants brace for a second fall and winter season navigating COVID -19, and as operations become even more complex amidst vaccine requirements, tracking, and more operational challenges. The investment is part of Resy's ongoing commitment to backing the industry and follows 15 months of fee relief, which was extended to all Resy restaurants when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Features included in CLEAR's Health Pass service that restaurants can choose to use with their employees include:

Proof of vaccination: Users can add their proof of vaccination from CLEAR's national network of vaccine providers or by directly uploading their CDC card

The partnership is part of CLEAR's "Come Back Better" initiative to help businesses of all sizes safely stay open. More than 130 organizations have used CLEAR's Health Pass to help create safer environments, including major professional sports teams, corporate offices, small businesses, travel destinations, and restaurants like Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

"Our restaurant partners are operating in a very challenging, continuously evolving pandemic environment. They are doing their best to keep up and adapt to new policies that are stretching their limited bandwidth even further," said Alex Lee, VP & GM of Resy and the American Express Global Dining network. "Resy's goal is to support them by providing a suite of technology that helps streamline operations and allows them to focus on hospitality."

"Right now, restaurants and small businesses have enough on their plate, and we are excited to team up with Resy to give them one less thing to worry about," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "Together, we are helping both restaurants and diners focus on getting back to what they love as safely and easily as possible."

"We're committed to taking steps to assure a continued path forward with health and safety as a top priority, which is why working with CLEAR and using their Health Pass is so important to us," said Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group.

Additionally, for anyone dining out in a restaurant where proof of vaccination is required, Resy recommends the free CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card as one way to show vaccination status. How to create a CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card:

Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then enroll by verifying their identity and snapping a quick selfie.

CLEAR's Health Pass and Digital Vaccine Card are mobile experiences on the free CLEAR app. CLEAR's digital vaccine card is able to link to vaccination results from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System, state of California, and New York.

This Resy offering builds on a longstanding relationship between American Express and CLEAR as the companies have partnered to provide American Express Card Members with CLEAR membership statement credits across select cards. Most recently, a $179 annual CLEAR credit was added to the refreshed U.S. American Express Consumer Platinum Card®.

ABOUT RESY

Resy is a hospitality technology platform that powers restaurants around the world and a consumer-facing reservation platform for passionate diners. Since its inception in 2014, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a growing network of highly-engaged diners, with the powerful backing of American Express. Resy is a go-to destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress. Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

