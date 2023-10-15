Retail Colocation Market to grow by USD 28.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising demand for retail colocation facilities- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "retail colocation market by end-user (SMEs and large enterprises), industry application (IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, energy and utility, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the retail colocation market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 28.70 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The rising demand for retail colocation facilities is a key factor driving market growth. Retail colocation is a service whereby servers, storage devices, and computers are rented. A private rack for operating IT infrastructure is set up in the colocation facilities and can be rented by businesses. In addition, several companies are creating and operating cloud platforms for themselves. In the case of these platforms, they are also hosted under a management service model.

Market Challenge

The adoption of mini data centers is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The mini data center comprises one to 40 rack containment systems integrated with electricity, air conditioning, and information technology infrastructure helping to reduce costs. To address challenges related to carbon emissions and energy consumption, colocation clients are also moving towards the provision of mini data centers.

The retail colocation market has been segmented by end-user (SMEs and large enterprises), industry application (IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, energy and utility, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the SMEs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized data centers rely heavily on equipment reliability, while large data centers require multiple redundant configurations. Moreover, while avoiding the disruption of business activities, Small and Medium-sized Data Centers are taking care of important operations for organizations, corporations, or subsidiaries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the retail colocation market:

AT and T Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Ltd., Internap Holding LLC, KDDI Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., phoenix NAP LLC, Rahi, TeraGo Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VNET Group Inc., and Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Industry Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

