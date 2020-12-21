Retail Fuels Industry Urges Northeastern States to Refrain from Adopting TCI

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three trade groups representing the retail fuels industry — NATSO, representing the nation's truckstops and travel plazas, the National Association of Convenience Stores and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America — today encouraged Northeastern states to reconsider the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) and instead focus on climate change policies that will achieve more meaningful environmental benefits without imposing exorbitant costs on low- and middle-income Americans.

"The retail fuels industry is encouraged by policymakers who take seriously the threat of climate change and craft policy designed to mitigate the threat for all Americans," the groups said in a joint statement. "The retail fuels industry has been active, productive advocates for clean fuel policies for more than a decade. We know what types of policies result in greater consumption of alternative fuels, and what types of policies do not. The TCI program, as currently constructed, will not work. The program will result in higher costs without any meaningful environmental benefit. These higher costs will be most acutely felt by the northeast region's low-income communities. There are more effective ways to commercialize alternative fuel technologies. We hope to be productive participants in future TCI discussions."

In a letter to Kathleen Theoharides, Chair of the Transportation and Climate Initiative, the groups said that TCI:

1) Injects substantial pricing and administrative complexities into the retail fuels market, without making alternative fuels, including electricity, more desirable for consumers;

2) Increases fuel prices and places a regressive tax upon low-income Americans, who spend a far greater percentage of their income on energy needs;

3) Intensifies the economic uncertainty and hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing the price that consumers will pay for fuel and ultimately increasing household spending during a time of unprecedented job losses and diminished GDP.

About NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. [email protected].

NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, serves as a trusted advisor to over 1,500 retailer and 1,600 supplier member companies from more than 50 countries. Founded in 1961, NACS ensures the competitive viability of the convenience and fuel retailing industry — which accounts for 165 million transactions daily and generates almost $650 billion in annual sales in the U.S. alone — through knowledge, connections and advocacy. For more information, go to convenience.org.

SIGMA represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

