Retail Market in Indonesia to grow by USD 49.56 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, and Apple Inc. and Authentic Brands Group LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in Indonesia is estimated to grow by USD 49.56 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.73%. The retail market in Indonesia is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer retail market in Indonesia are Adidas AG, Apple Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Decathlon SA, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Levi Strauss and Co., LG Electronics Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nike Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PT FUJITA Indonesia, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Indonesia 2024-2028

Company Offering:

CT Corp. - The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia.

The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia. PT. Indomarco Prismatama - The company operates retail stores under its brand Indomaret.

The company operates retail stores under its brand Indomaret. PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands, such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.

The company operates retail stores under its brands, such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Impactful driver- Expansion of retail landscape

Expansion of retail landscape Key Trend - Growing preference for local brands

- Growing preference for local brands Major Challenges - Underdeveloped infrastructure

Market Segmentation

The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Convenience stores, department stores, drug stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are included in the segment. Factors such as the availability of products from unorganized market players pose a serious threat to the organized Indonesian - retail market. Retailers adopted strict preventive measures at their stores to provide a safe and steady shopping experience to consumers and ensure that all people have access to products required for daily consumption. Additionally, the number of visitors at offline stores in Indonesia has reduced due to shifting customers' online shopping habits and minimizing physical interaction. Consequently, the offline distribution channels segment will lead to moderate growth in the Indonesian - retail market during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The retail market in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2022 and 2027. The retail market size in China is forecast to increase by USD 1,207.55 billion.

The retail market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 97.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%.

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.38

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio