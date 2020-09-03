Retail POS Terminal Markets in Latin/South America, 2020-2024 - Country by Country Shipments, Installed Base, and Forecasts by Segment

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now Updated - COVID-19 Impact Included

The market for POS in LATAM continues to grow, but 2019 saw many struggles in certain countries due to corruption, crime and political instability. Large western retailers continue to expand in the market, bringing new POS terminals with them. Yet not all the news is good news. Natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel crisis, and political unrest threaten pockets of future growth. These trends and more are in our latest study.

The Latin/South America POS terminal market study is 57 pages in length and has 22 figures. It explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the Latin/Central and South American region. More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions.



The analyst believes it is important for customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in LATAM. Note that this is not a vendor market share report (other than operating systems and processor types), but rather a fresh look at the state of POS technology in the world's fastest-growing market.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2024.

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, the analyst discusses the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Supermarket: Stores that sell food and grocery items and have between 4-20 terminals per store.

Stores that sell food and grocery items and have between 4-20 terminals per store. Drug Stores/Pharmacy: Stores that sell personal care and medicinal items and have 2-5 terminals per store.

Stores that sell personal care and medicinal items and have 2-5 terminals per store. Hypermarkets: This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think WalMart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store.

This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think WalMart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store. Department Stores: Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout.

Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout. Mass Merchants: Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters.

Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters. Specialty Stores: Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY type stores.

Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY type stores. Convenience/Gas: Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers.

Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers. Hospitality: Includes Restaurants, Bars, Pubs and Hotels.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Market Segment Definitions

POS Definitions Used

Country Details

1. POS-Related Trends in LATAM Retail



2. Latin America Market Overview



3. Mexico

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

3.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast



4. Brazil



5. Colombia



6. Chile



7. Argentina



8. Peru



9. Venezuela



10. Other Latin America



11. Summary Tables

11.1 Historical Shipments by Segment from 2019-2020

11.2 Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2019-2020



12. Forecasts

12.1 Forecast Shipments by Segment from 2019-2024

12.2 Forecast Installed Base by Segment from 2019-2024



13. References



List of Figures

Figure 1 POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 3 Mexico POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 4 Mexico POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 5 Brazil POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 6 Brazil POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 7 Colombia POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 8 Colombia POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 9 Chile POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 10 Chile POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 11 Argentina POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 12 Argentina POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 13 Peru POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 14 Peru POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 15 Venezuela POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 16 Venezuela POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 17 Other LATAM POS Shipment History and Forecast

Figure 18 Other LATAM POS Installed Base History and Forecast

Figure 19 Historical Shipments by Segment from 2019-2020

Figure 20 Historical Installed base by Segment from 2019-2020

Figure 21 Forecast Shipments by Segment through 2024

Figure 22 Forecast Installed Base by Segment through 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xc9rsd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

