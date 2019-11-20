Retail Rules in the BrandZ™ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands Ranking 2020

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail is the fastest rising and best represented category in the BrandZTM Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands ranking, with seven brands delivering a 53% increase in total category brand value to $6.39 billion.

Now in its second year, the study by WPP and Kantar tracks the worth of the most valuable brands in the Netherlands.

Budget chain store Action is the fastest growing brand in this year's Top 30. A 122% increase in brand value to $1.12 billion sees it rise four places to No.13, due to its strong brand and international expansion programme. Action is the second highest retail brand in the ranking after global convenience store Spar (No.10, $1.98 billion).

The retail category's overall value has been boosted by two newcomers to the ranking, ecommerce1 companies CoolBlue (No.16, $795 million) and Bol.com (No.18, $653 million). CoolBlue prides itself on going above and beyond with its customer service such as free delivery, installation and testing and recycling. All-rounder Bol.com, the Dutch equivalent of Amazon (the BrandZ Global No.1 brand), has cemented its position as the leading online shop in the Netherlands with initiatives such as providing a third-party platform to other online retailers and two-hour delivery slots in some locations.

Integrating retail and technology also proved a winning combination for Dutch brands. Ranked at No.12, online food delivery company, Thuisbezorgd.nl (known globally as Takeaway.com) has increased its brand value by 52% to $1.59 billion. This is thanks to its expansion into four new markets and to the acquisition of Delivery Hero in Germany. Grocery brands Albert Heijn (No.15, $965 million) and Jumbo (No.20, $507 million) have also kept pace with changing customer demand, using initiatives such as the continued expansion of online ordering, home delivery and collect-in-store services, along with an increased focus on fresh convenience food.

No.1 in the ranking is energy company Royal Dutch Shell, which retains the top spot with a value of $19.02 billion. Beer brand, Heineken remains at No.2 ($12.59 billion) and Booking.com at No.3 ($12.20 billion).

The overall value of the BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch brands remains fairly static at $92 billion (down 1% from last year). During that period the total share price for these brands outperformed the Amsterdam Exchange Index (AEX25) by 28%, proof that investing in strong brands can deliver significant shareholder returns.

BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity study, is the only brand valuation ranking to combine rigorous analysis of financial data with in-depth consumer research to determine the value the 'brand' brings to businesses and their shareholders. Over the past 20 years, BrandZ has interviewed over 3.7 million consumers from 51 markets around the world, including 32,300 from the Netherlands.

The 2020 BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Dutch Brands

Rank Brand Category Brand Value 2020 ($M USD) 1 Royal Dutch Shell Energy 19,016 2 Heineken Beer 12,594 3 Booking.com Travel Services 12,199 4 Philips Banks 10,965 5 ING Technology 8,729 6 KPN Telecom Providers 4,573 7 Rabobank Banks 3,920 8 ABN AMRO Banks 2,793 9 Ziggo Telecom Providers 2,575 10 Spar Retail 1,976

David Roth, CEO, The Store WPP EMEA and Asia and Chairman of BrandZ said: "An independent outlook and willingness to do things on its own terms sees the Netherlands continue to punch above its weight at many levels. This approach is reflected by Dutch businesses; given the flexibility to create and deliver initiatives that cement them as firm favourites in the minds of the consumer, they demonstrate the importance of strong brands to the Dutch economy."

The Top 30 Dutch brands also have a strong global footprint, scoring highly on the measure of overseas exposure; three quarters of the total value of this year's ranking came from outside the Netherlands, with brands such as Action and Takeaway.com fuelling this trend.

Bram van Schaik, CEO, Kantar Insights Division, Netherlands added: "Fears that Dutch retailers would be superseded by the corporate titans that have become part of everyday life in many other regions are, so far, unfounded. Much of that is down to Dutch brands' inherent desire and ability to understand their local market and meet the needs of consumers. The resulting focus on practical, cool and quirky offerings, accompanied by high standards of customer service, means these brands also appeal to the global market."

Other highlights in the BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands report include:

Brands with meaning: Strong on affinity and meeting the needs of customers, Dutch brands are the most meaningful in Europe ; their BrandZ index score (where the average is 100) increased to 124 (from 119 last year) and compares to 122 for the top 30 brands in the BrandZ Global ranking. Key examples are Bol.com (which scores 194 on the meaningful index), airline KLM (No.22, $468 billion ) with a score of 188, coffee company Douwe Egberts (No. 21, $481 million ) with 165 and Albert Heijn , which scores 158.



Strong on affinity and meeting the needs of customers, Dutch brands are the most meaningful in ; their BrandZ index score (where the average is 100) increased to 124 (from 119 last year) and compares to 122 for the top 30 brands in the BrandZ Global ranking. Key examples are (which scores 194 on the meaningful index), airline (No.22, ) with a score of 188, coffee company (No. 21, ) with 165 and , which scores 158. Innovation for growth: Consumer perception of how a brand is 'shaking things up' is significantly higher for the top risers in the ranking than for those that are flat or declining. This confirms the important role that innovation plays in a brand's capacity to grow in value, although any innovative initiatives must be meaningful to consumers to have impact.



Consumer perception of how a brand is 'shaking things up' is significantly higher for the top risers in the ranking than for those that are flat or declining. This confirms the important role that innovation plays in a brand's capacity to grow in value, although any innovative initiatives must be meaningful to consumers to have impact. Banking sector resilience : Global macro-economic challenges have seen Dutch banks face the same pressures as financial institutions around the world. However, with a total value of $15.59 billion , the category is still the second most valuable in the ranking (behind the $19.02 billion energy sector) and, with most banks retaining their core brand strengths across many BrandZ metrics, the sector is well-placed to remain a vital part of the Dutch economy.



: Global macro-economic challenges have seen Dutch banks face the same pressures as financial institutions around the world. However, with a total value of , the category is still the second most valuable in the ranking (behind the energy sector) and, with most banks retaining their core brand strengths across many BrandZ metrics, the sector is well-placed to remain a vital part of the Dutch economy. New insight for brand and media strategy: The 2020 BrandZ Most Valuable Top 30 Dutch Brands report includes a new section that ranks media brands (both local and global) in terms of their value to Dutch consumers. This will be used to provide additional insight and context to both advertisers and media owners when developing brand strategies. The five categories are Magazines, Music & Radio, News, Online Sharing and Video, and key findings include: Netflix is the No. 1 media brand; NOS is the strongest Dutch media brand; 6 out of the top 10 are video platforms; and 4 out of the top 10 are global media brands.

The BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands report and ranking and extensive analysis are available online here. The reports, rankings, charts, articles and more can also be accessed through the BrandZ™ app, which is free to download for Apple IOS and all Android devices from http://www.brandz.com/mobile or by searching for BrandZ™ in the iTunes or Google Play app stores.

About the BrandZ™ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands Ranking

The valuation behind the BrandZ™ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands was conducted by Kantar, which specializes in brand equity research and brand valuation. The methodology mirrors that used to calculate the annual BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking, which is now in its fourteenth year. Commissioned by WPP and Kantar, the ranking combines rigorously analysed financial data from Bloomberg with the opinions of over 32,300 Dutch consumers.

The BrandZ Top 30 is the most definitive and robust ranking of the Dutch brands available, and the brands ranked all meet these eligibility criteria:

They were originally created in The Netherlands

They are owned by a publicly listed company traded on a stock exchange, or its financials are published in the public domain.

This approach has produced a carefully conceived ranking of brands in 11 consumer-facing categories, including cars, utilities, apparel, airlines, banks and entertainment.

The suite of BrandZ brand valuation rankings and reports includes the annual Global Top 100 as well as rankings for Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, and Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Mexico, Peru).

For more information, please visit: http://www.millwardbrown.com/brandz/Rankings-and-reports/top-dutch-brands

1 Research on E-commerce brands was not undertaken for the 2019 BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Dutch Brands

