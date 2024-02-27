Retail Tech Leader Swiftly Partners with Family-Owned Dierbergs Markets To Advance Omnichannel Experience for Customers

St. Louis shoppers will now experience new pre-shop and savings features that bring the in-store experience to the palm of their hands.

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology and tools, today announced a strategic partnership with Dierbergs, the leading family-owned grocery chain that has served the St. Louis region for nearly 170 years. This collaboration enhances Dierbergs' customer experience by integrating digital and in-store offerings to bring increased personalization to shoppers. Additionally, Swiftly's retail media network offers Dierbergs a new vehicle for vendors to reach shoppers and grow sales.

"We are thrilled to partner with Swiftly to advance our commitment to innovation," said Laura Dierberg Padousis, EVP of Dierbergs. "Adopting Swiftly's retail technology is an important step for us, and their team has been hands-on throughout the entire onboarding process. Their understanding of the unique needs of regional grocers like us, coupled with their focus on user experience, made them an ideal partner. We view our partnership with Swiftly as activating an essential omnichannel toolkit to compete now and into the future."

The Dierbergs' app, powered by Swiftly's innovative platform, is transforming the digital shopping experience. Launched this month, the app introduces a range of exciting features that cater to modern shopper needs. Customers love the new personalized 'on-sale-for-you' feature, which highlights personalized recommendations of items that are on sale or have a coupon available based on individual purchasing history. Shoppers can explore aisle locations for products, create personalized shopping lists, and seamlessly navigate the weekly flyer, enhancing their pre-trip preparation. Additionally, customers also enjoy the Dierbergs' Rewards program at their fingertips.

Dedicated to cultivating deeper connections with their customers, Dierbergs is harnessing Swiftly's retail technology platform for enhanced engagement. Utilizing features like Swiftly Landing Pages, they are driving increased customer engagement and loyalty. This partnership also empowers suppliers to reach Dierbergs' consumers through retail media. Swiftly's expansive network and advanced retail media technology provides customers with the personalized content and offers they desire, contributing to an enriched overall shopping experience.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with such a customer-focused and forward-thinking grocer as Dierbergs," emphasized Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO at Swiftly. "Today's shoppers seek convenience and personalized experiences when shopping. To stay competitive and increase both revenue and customer loyalty, grocers must embrace a modern digital strategy. Our retail media capabilities, coupled with our commitment to independent grocers, provide Dierbergs with the technology capabilities of a national retailer. This enhances the user experience, introduces a new revenue stream, and underscores our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace.

About Dierbergs Markets

Dierbergs Markets is a privately owned, family-run business in its 4th generation of leadership. Originating in 1854 with its first location on Olive Street Road, it has grown to 27 stores primarily in the St. Louis region, with two stores in Illinois, and one in the Ozarks. In addition, there are two plant facilities: a Central Bakery, Central Kitchen, and a Produce Row warehouse which supports the store operations. Dierbergs currently has more than 3,500 Associates company-wide who share in our 169-year history and uphold our reputation built on hard work, personal service and a commitment to meeting the growing needs of our area through community service. Follow Dierbergs on social @dierbergs.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Swiftly