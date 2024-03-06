Swiftly Acquires BYBE, Powering the Future of Alcohol Promotions in Retail

Leading retail technology company disrupts the alcohol rebate industry as the first vendor to

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly, a leading provider of innovative technology tools and solutions, today announced its acquisition of the alcohol promotions platform, BYBE. This strategic move combines BYBE's domain expertise in the alcohol category—including its well-established connections with suppliers, retailers, and regulators with Swiftly's current Alcohol Cashback solution. The acquisition will help Swiftly scale its Alcohol Cashback solution and reach more consumers with adult beverage offers and rebates.

"The acquisition of BYBE not only expands but also complements Swiftly's award-winning Alcohol Cashback solution. Like Swiftly, the BYBE team is committed to driving transformative change in the retail industry, providing us with profound expertise in compliance and a stellar reputation for excellence in execution," said Henry Kim, co-founder, and CEO at Swiftly. "The integration of our companies forms a powerful alliance, unlocking new opportunities for retailers and alcohol suppliers. With our combined platforms, customers and partners now have access to an extensive array of tools and solutions, specifically crafted to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer satisfaction, and fuel overall growth."

BYBE's Alcohol Cashback platform will be integrated into Swiftly's product suite, simplifying the process for retailers looking to grow their alcohol market share. Leveraging BYBE's talent and massive network alongside Swiftly's robust platform will empower retailers to further boost their sales. The expanded distribution resulting from this collaboration will also enhance the reach of alcohol suppliers, connecting them with an even broader consumer base."

"BYBE pioneered the digital alcohol cashback industry," said Drew Knight, Co-Founder of BYBE. "Our track record of delivering game-changing innovation while maintaining strict compliance with individual state laws enables us to accelerate Swiftly's vision of creating greater value for retailers and brands alike. We are confident that BYBE's capabilities will help the growth of Swiftly's platform and are eager for this next chapter as we continue to revolutionize the alcohol business."

Knight and BYBE Co-Founder Ryan Moore will be joining Swiftly's leadership team, with Knight spearheading retailer acquisition and BevAlc partnerships as VP, Business Development & Partnerships. Moore will take the reins managing enterprise account relationships as VP, Customer Success. BYBE's talent and capabilities will be seamlessly integrated into Swiftly's operations.

With this acquisition, Swiftly and BYBE are setting a new standard in the adult beverage industry. Consumers will now find adult beverage offers and rebates alongside their other promotions at the retailers they've grown to love.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace.

About BYBE

BYBE is a digital promotion platform specializing in the beer, wine and spirits space. Our mission is to enable the adult beverage category to advance into the digital age while respecting regulatory compliance. Through radical transparency and working within the three-tiered system, we build products for the entire adult beverage ecosystem. BYBE manages promotions that simplify the consumer's shopping and savings experience.

