Retailer Bealls Inc. Increases Clearance Sales Dollars by 25% With Oracle

111-year-old company saves its shoppers money while improving margin by leveraging the power of AI-driven retail lifecycle price optimization

BRADENTON, Fla. and AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bealls Inc., a leading off-price retailer serving customers across the United States, has transformed its clearance pricing strategy with Oracle Retail Lifecycle Pricing Optimization (LPO). Prior to using the solution, the company relied on time-based markdown schedules that advanced products through fixed discount tiers regardless of item-level performance. By extending its Oracle footprint with LPO, they have gained a more precise and profitable approach, to automating and optimizing pricing decisions based on real-time demand signals, inventory levels, regional considerations, and projected lifecycle margin. In just one year since the implementation, Bealls Inc. was able to increase clearance sales dollars by 25 percent.

"Not every item behaves the same way once it enters clearance, and we knew we needed to stop treating all products the same to create better opportunities for our customers and bottom line," said Ron Friese, senior vice president and chief AI officer, Bealls Inc. "Oracle Retail Lifecycle Pricing Optimization gives us the ability to make smarter, more prescriptive pricing decisions at the item level which helps us improve profitability and simplify how our teams manage clearance items."

Founded in 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held, family-owned retailer based in Bradenton, Florida, with stores under the bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric banners. The company operates over 660 locations in 22 states, and is known for its brands, style and value across apparel, accessories, shoes, and home goods.

Markdowns that support margin

Pricing has become increasingly important for retailers as omnichannel shopping makes it easy for consumers to compare prices across multiple sellers. However, this brings challenges for retailers, as many struggle with fragmented, insufficient or inaccurate data, leading to pricing decisions that can negatively impact margin, revenue, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

By combining diverse data sources with advanced analytics and AI, Oracle Retail Lifecycle Pricing Optimization (LPO) enables retailers to implement and optimize strategies that maximize profit margins and inventory sell-through by recommending optimal prices, markdowns, promotions, and targeted offers at every stage of a product's life from initial launch through to final clearance.

Shifting to AI-driven lifecycle pricing enables Bealls Inc. to reduce its reliance on spreadsheets and fixed pricing calendars. As a result, merchants and planners are now able to focus on strategic exceptions while LPO continuously evaluates item performance and recommends the optimal markdown path.

The addition of LPO builds on Beall's long-standing technology partnership with Oracle. The retailer already uses Oracle Retail Merchandising to provide end-to-end inventory visibility, enabling more informed decisions around fulfillment, replenishment, allocation, and other critical operations. The company also runs Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for Finance and HR, providing an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and reduce costs.

"The retailers that will outperform in the years ahead are those that can turn data into action faster and more effectively than their competitors," said Jim Kelly, SVP, North America Retail Applications, Oracle. "Pricing is one of the most powerful levers retailers have to drive profitable growth, yet too many organizations still rely on static processes and incomplete insights. Oracle Retail Lifecycle Pricing Optimization enables retailers to make intelligent, AI-powered decisions throughout the product lifecycle, helping them improve financial performance while delivering compelling value to customers. Bealls' success is a strong example of what's possible when retailers modernize their pricing strategy."

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company, owned and operated by the founding family for 111 years. The company operates more than 660 retail stores in 22 states under the banners bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric, and online at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com.

About Oracle Retail

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SOURCE Oracle Corporation