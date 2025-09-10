Retailers see strong sales of familiar formats as single use vapes ban hits three-month milestone

The SKE 600 PRO shows how continuity drives early sales in the post-disposable market

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the single-use vapes ban hits the three-month mark, global vape brand SKE's reveals how its 'less is more' strategy is paying dividends in retail markets.

The company says its sales figures back up its understanding that consumers are willing to move to reusable products but would not accept change for change's sake.

The brand - which was the UK's leading single-use vapes provider before the June ban – spent a year preparing for the new law and has amassed six months of sales data for its SKE 600 PRO pre-filled pod device which the company says are 'well beyond expectations'.

SKE report that the device has been popular with distributors and retailers alike. The global brand sells products via 2,000 UK retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Morrisons, One Stop and independent forecourt operator MFG.

It launched the 600 PRO well ahead of the ban and minimised changes to the product it replaced to make the transition as frictionless as possible for consumers as they adapted to refillable vapes.

Company executives adopted a 'less is more' policy as it navigated the new regulatory landscape.

And with new data revealing that around 14% of vapers are still working their way through stockpiles of the now-banned devices[1], the decision to move cautiously has paid off for SKE as it shows that a significant number of vapers are reluctant to make big changes to their vaping habits.

SKE CEO Jack Dong said: "Disposable vapes were so successful because they closely resembled smoking without the harms of inhaling tobacco smoke and were simple to use. We knew the ban could disrupt habits, so we introduced the 600 PRO early. By adapting our best-selling disposable into a fully compliant refillable product, while keeping the familiar shape, flavours and experience, we've offered consumers continuity at a time of change. Subtle updates to colours, flavour descriptors and branding ensured the product remains adult-focused and understated."

Dong said that six months of sales data from the SKE 600 PRO had shown 'robust demand' and strong order books from wholesale distributors and retailers as consumers switch to multi-use products.

He added: "Early sales data for the SKE 600 PRO shows that consumers love the look and feel of our slim, rectangular products which are resonating strongly with retailers, distributors and consumers alike. It offers continuity and reassurance to consumers at a time of change and we are confident that this will help secure our position as market leader in the UK vape sector."

Recent surveys into vaping habits since the ban came into effect seem to back up the decision to move cautiously. This includes research which shows that just over half of former disposable users have switched to the new rechargeable, multiple use products, while others are either sourcing illicit black-market products, reverting to smoking or using up stockpiled disposable products. The survey found that 14% were still using disposables they had bought and stockpiled before the ban. [1]

The UK Vaping Industry Association has said it is 'deeply worried' about former smokers returning to cigarettes and called on the government to raise awareness of the relative harms of smoking and vaping in the wake of the ban.

UKVIA Director General John Dunne said: "I have seen several reports which point to smoking increasing among adults as former disposable vapers switch back to cigarettes. We are more than happy to work with government to help reverse this deeply worrying trend by making full use of the vital role vaping can play in achieving the UK's smokefree ambitions."

SKE's new brand upgrade features new refillable pod systems, open tank systems and smoke-free products catering for the entire market from entry level consumers to those demanding premium product lines. Its updated visual identity includes a refreshed logo design, new visual elements and updated packaging.

