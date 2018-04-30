RetailMeNot Announces In-Store Cash Back Offers

Since the beginning of 2017, shoppers have activated millions of RetailMeNot online Cash Back Offers, saving an average of 11% on their purchases. In total, RetailMeNot has paid consumers more than $8 million through cash back offer payouts.

For the 230+ large, national retailers who have leveraged cash back offers as a marketing tool, RetailMeNot is responsible for driving $236 million in facilitated sales.

"With 85% of retail sales still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, In-Store Cash Back Offers help retailers attribute their online and mobile marketing to in-store sales. It's important for marketers today to understand how consumers are influenced by mobile and digital content," said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer, RetailMeNot, Inc. "These types of closed-loop insights help retailers make efficient marketing decisions."

Two dozen retailers are participating in the launch for RetailMeNot's In-Store Cash Back Offers, including Macy's, Kohl's, Sephora, Home Depot, H&M, Big Lots and Pier One Imports.

As retailers look to drive in-store traffic for the upcoming back-to-school and holiday seasons, they should consider utilizing RetailMeNot In-Store Cash Back Offers as part of their promotional strategy. Email hello@rmn.com to learn how to work with us.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

