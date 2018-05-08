RetailMeNot, Inc. Acquires LowestMed, Announces Launch of RetailMeNot Rx Saver™

"RetailMeNot is proud to welcome LowestMed to the company as RetailMeNot Rx Saver," said Cotter Cunningham, CEO and founder, RetailMeNot. "Many consumers don't know that they can easily save money on their prescription medications. The addition of RetailMeNot Rx Saver helps RetailMeNot consumers save on more of the things they need, making this another step toward RetailMeNot becoming the ultimate savings destination."

LowestMed, founded in 2009, was one of the first websites and mobile apps to give consumers the ability to compare prescription prices at nearby pharmacies. Now available as RetailMeNot Rx Saver, the website and app provide coupons for FDA-approved prescription medications, in addition to displaying prices at nearby pharmacies. Consumers simply enter the name of a prescription drug, and RetailMeNot Rx Saver shows how much that medication costs at different nearby pharmacies after discounts are applied.

Visit RetailMeNot Rx Saver online at www.retailmenot.com/RxSaver, or find it in the App Store and Google Play.

"Prescription drugs are expensive, and Americans have to fill medications they aren't necessarily prepared to pay for on a daily basis," said Brad Bangerter, CEO and founder, LowestMed. "RetailMeNot Rx Saver allows consumers to compare nearby pharmacy prices and get coupons to help alleviate the burden associated with those costs."

The savings found on prescription drugs with RetailMeNot Rx Saver is another way RetailMeNot fulfills its mission to be the leading savings destination. The inclusion of pharmaceutical savings complements the company's other verticals in retail, travel and food and grocery, with savings available via digital coupons, Cash Back Offers, discount gift cards, and the Genie browser extension.

Start saving and stop worrying. Visit RetailMeNot Rx Saver online or download the free app today.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

