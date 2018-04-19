RetailMeNot, Inc. Bolsters Leadership Team With Three Executive Appointments

"These three individuals have made incredibly valuable contributions to RetailMeNot, and I am thrilled to announce their well-deserved promotions," said Cotter Cunningham, CEO. "We look forward to their continued success in their new roles."

Hired in early 2017 as senior vice president, product, Mausam Bhatt has led the product team to successful launches, including the Genie browser extension and expanding RetailMeNot's cash back offers. Mausam will continue to lead the product vision, strategy, road map and execution as chief product officer.

"In his time here, Mausam has demonstrated the ability to lead a world-class product team in the planning, strategy and execution of new product launches," said Cunningham. "He and I share the same belief in RetailMeNot's opportunity and potential to be the ultimate savings destination for consumers, while enabling brands to engage active shoppers."

Kim Read joined RetailMeNot in 2012 as senior director, operations, rising to vice president, operations, as she managed the production of digital content, customer support and content quality assurance. In her time with RetailMeNot, Kim has significantly scaled North American operations to support an ever-changing set of business and customer needs. Kim's current scope of responsibility includes all aspects of content management, product and sales operations, customer support and facilities.

"Not only is Kim a strong performer in her role, but she is a role model for our culture and our values at RetailMeNot," said Kelli Beougher, chief operating officer of RetailMeNot. "In addition to her leadership on our operations function, Kim is also co-lead of the women's employee resource group at RetailMeNot, Women@RMN, which is focused on strengthening the network and opportunities available to women both at, and beyond, the company."

Srini Palamarthy joined RetailMeNot in 2013 as senior director of revenue planning to enhance forecasting processes as the company transitioned from pre-IPO to a public company. His role later expanded to vice president, financial planning and analysis. Srini's responsibilities as senior vice president, business operations, include overseeing global financial planning and analysis, business analytics, pricing and revenue optimization.

"Srini has been a critical part of the company's success and growth over the last five years. His impact and leadership have spanned RetailMeNot's investment decisions, strategic direction and operating strength," said Cunningham.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

