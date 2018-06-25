RetailMeNot, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Honey Science Corp.

RetailMeNot has a history of introducing groundbreaking products and offerings in the retail space. RetailMeNot's market-leading website has been in operation since 2006, and its highly rated mobile applications have been saving customers money using location-based technology since 2012. These innovations have earned RetailMeNot's products recognition from Good Housekeeping and a Webby Award from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

"RetailMeNot strives to invent world-class digital technology giving consumers the best possible experiences when using our products online and in-store," says Jonathan Kaplan, chief legal officer and chief compliance officer of RetailMeNot, Inc. "We are committed to our continued investment of significant resources in protecting the company's intellectual property through the development of patent and other intellectual-property rights."

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants, and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile, and print promotions both online and in-store.

