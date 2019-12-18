RetailMeNot Wraps Up 2019 with Six Workplace Awards and Honors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailMeNot, a leading savings destination, celebrated six workplace honors in 2019, most recently earning a spot on the Austin American-Statesman's Top Workplaces list. This award caps off a year where RetailMeNot earned a record number of accolades, recognizing the company's investment in its employees and commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Along with being named to the Austin American-Statesman's Top Workplaces list, the company received the following honors in 2019:

Austin Business Journal : Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row

: Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row Hired Brand Health : Top 10 Employer Brand for the third year in row

: Top 10 Employer Brand for the third year in row Austin Mosaic Awards : Finalist for the second year in a row

: Finalist for the second year in a row Austin Inno : Coolest Company Nomination for the second year in a row

: Coolest Company Nomination for the second year in a row Greater Austin Business Awards : Employee Health & Wellness

At the beginning of 2019, under the new leadership of chief executive officer Marissa Tarleton, RetailMeNot refreshed and relaunched a new set of values, built on input from employees globally. The new set of core values highlights teamwork, courage, respect, trust, inspiration and risk-taking. RetailMeNot believes that a diverse and engaged workforce is one of its best recruiting tools, leading to a culture of shared values and free-flowing ideas.

"This past year has been a transformative year for RetailMeNot," said Marissa Tarleton, CEO, RetailMeNot. "We invested resources, time and energy to update our values because we wanted to ensure every team member had a voice in how we shape the company's culture. Since then, we've continued to invest in tools and resources that empower teams to show up authentically while working toward the company's mission to help make life more affordable for everyone."

Putting words into action, RetailMeNot champions individual values with Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) as a part of its comprehensive Diversity and Inclusion efforts. Each ERG is founded and led by individual team members with the goal of supporting talent development and creating a connected community. ERGs cover various topics -- from the Parents group, where members help foster encouragement and productivity for working parents, to the Mosaic group, where teams ignite enthusiasm for inclusive growth and development for minority interests. The program consists of a total of eight ERGs, which host a variety of internal and external events including participation in Austin's Pride Parade .

"Today's workforce expects more from companies than just benefits like 401K or quality health insurance," said Sharon Brogdon, director of Diversity and Inclusion of RetailMeNot. "Employees also want purpose, and a company that believes in giving back. RetailMeNot's Diversity and Inclusion program sparks important conversations and rallies our people to truly be themselves whether they're here at work or elsewhere."

RetailMeNot was built and is headquartered in the heart of Austin. The two-way engagement between the local community and RetailMeNot employees has been instrumental in the company's success. RetailMeNot values the recognition from the city's organizations and makes it paramount to give back through a number of philanthropic causes. Through a formal giving program, RMN Gives, the company donates time, resources and volunteer hours to many local non-profit groups.

Learn more about RetailMeNot, including opportunities to join the company, at https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/careers/ .

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers and the RetailMeNot Genie browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. To learn more, visit www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

Media Contacts

Chelsie Baugh

RetailMeNot

cbaugh@rmn.com

Michelle Skupin

RetailMeNot

mskupin@rmn.com

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.retailmenot.com

