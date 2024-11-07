RetailMeNot's Annual Holiday, Cash Back Day, Returns: Unwrap the Season's Deepest Cash Back Offers November 7-9
News provided byRetailMeNot, Inc.
Nov 07, 2024, 10:00 ET
- For the second year in a row, RetailMeNot has extended its Cash Back Day to a full three days of savings where shoppers can score stackable deals and exclusive cash back offers, of up to 20% cash back, from their favorite retailers while getting a head start on their holiday shopping
- Cash Back Day 2024 features cash back offers from top retailers including Walmart, Macy's, Kate Spade, Viator and more
- New this year, RetailMeNot will donate a percentage of the cash back earned by its members to Dell Children's Foundation in Austin, TX, supporting local children and families in meeting their holiday gift needs
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, kicks off Cash Back Day, an exclusive shopping event running November 7-9 that empowers RetailMeNot members to kick off the holiday shopping season with thousands of deals and cash back offers of up to 20% from top retailers, including UGG, Tarte Cosmetics, Macy's, Walmart, Viator, Anthropologie, Alo Yoga and more. This three-day savings event makes it easier than ever for shoppers to check off every item on their holiday lists while putting cash back into their wallets at hundreds of their favorite retailers.
The member-exclusive event offers a unique savings experience as RetailMeNot stacks available deals and cash back offers on top of ongoing sales, making it easier than ever for shoppers to maximize their savings every time they shop. With just a simple click to activate, RetailMeNot automatically combines cash back with other retailer discounts, giving shoppers exclusive savings on their purchases and deep cash back rewards.
A new addition this year, RetailMeNot will also donate a percentage of the cash back earned by shoppers this Cash Back Day to Dell Children's Foundation in Austin, TX, helping local children and families fulfill their holiday gift needs.
"This year, most American shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping, with the majority beginning before Thanksgiving," observes Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert at RetailMeNot. "With budget concerns and easing stress being top of mind, Cash Back Day is a great opportunity to maximize and stack savings while checking off holiday lists. Shoppers can experience the joy of holiday shopping that gives back to both their wallets and the community."
Thousands of cash back offers are available starting today, including:
- Alo Yoga - up to 10% Cash Back
- Anthropologie - up to 10% Cash Back
- Athleta - up to 16% Cash Back
- Best Buy - up to 10% Cash Back
- Bose - up to 10% Cash Back
- Carter's - up to 20% Cash Back
- Chewy - up to 20% Cash Back
- Converse - up to 10% Cash Back
- Crocs - up to 10% Cash Back
- CVS - up to 20% Cash Back
- Dr. Martens - up to 16% Cash Back
- Dyson - up to 10% Cash Back
- Elf Cosmetics - up to 14% Cash Back
- Hotels.com - up to 8% Cash Back
- Kate Spade - up to 10% Cash Back
- Kate Spade Outlet - up to 12% Cash Back
- L'Occitane - up to 20% Cash Back
- Lowe's - up to 8% Cash Back
- Lucky Brand - up to 20% Cash Back
- MAC Cosmetics - up to 14% Cash Back
- Macy's - up to 12% Cash Back
- Madewell - up to 14% Cash Back
- Nasty Gal - up to 20% Cash Back
- Office Depot - up to 12% Cash Back
- Ray-Ban - up to 14% Cash Back
- Samsung - up to 20% Cash Back
- Shopbop - up to 10% Cash Back
- Sunglass Hut - up to 14% Cash Back
- Tarte Cosmetics - up to 20% Cash Back
- UGG - up to 14% Cash Back
- Ulta - up to 12% Cash Back
- Urban Outfitters - up to 20% Cash Back
- Pandora - up to 16% Cash Back
- Princess Polly - up to 14% Cash Back
- PrettyLittleThing - up 20% Cash Back
- PUMA - up to 20% Cash Back
- Viator - up to 14% Cash Back
- Vitamix - up to 10% Cash Back
- Walmart - up to 10% Cash Back
To take advantage of Cash Back Day deals, simply log in or create an account at RetailMeNot, choose and activate an offer, and make the purchase on the retailer's site as usual. For a limited time, new members will also get an extra $5 added into their wallet after creating an account. Shoppers will receive their cash back rewards in their RetailMeNot account within 45 days, after which they can transfer the funds via Venmo or PayPal to get money back in their pockets just in time for any last-minute holiday purchases.
To learn more and start shopping, please visit RetailMeNot.com/cashback.
About RetailMeNot: RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/ or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.
About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
Press Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article