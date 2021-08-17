Rethink™ Relaunches Whil™, the Most Comprehensive Platform for Employee Wellbeing with New Seasoned Executive Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whil, A Rethink Division, announced today that it is expanding its executive leadership team amidst launching the most comprehensive platform to support the personal wellbeing, professional development and parenting & caregiving needs of today's modern employee.

"The pandemic pulled back the curtain on the critical need to support employee wellbeing holistically," said Joe Burton, founder and CEO of Whil. "Since being acquired by Rethink, we've merged Whil and Rethink Benefits into a single groundbreaking platform and made significant investments in technology, content, experts, and in expanding into nine languages to support employees' wellbeing. As the digital health space is being overrun with consumer apps offering celebrities, athletes and comedians, we're setting ourselves apart from others by offering employers credentialed experts, substance and integrity."

Whil has officially started to introduce top enterprise employers to the market's only single-provider platform focused on supporting organizations and their employees. The platform combines the industry leading solutions of both Whil and Rethink to form the most comprehensive, evidence-based, clinically backed suite of products on the market today.

Now, the company is looking to build on its growth and momentum with several key moves:

Joe Burton has been tapped to lead Rethink's Employer Solutions division and will have oversight across all areas of the business including product development, sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships. Burton is the founder and CEO of Whil, author of Creating Mindful Leaders, former president of Headspace, and spent twenty years in C-level positions in public companies.

Mike Civello has been promoted to Chief Business Development Officer. Civello has nearly 20 years of experience in the HR and Benefits industry and has served as a former advisor to the New York City Department of Health, helping them to create an employer wellness, communications and resources package that was made available to all NYC based businesses. Mike brought Rethink's Parenting solution to the enterprise market seven years ago and has led the solution through tremendous growth, including selling into 30+ of the Fortune 100. In this new role, Civello will focus on expanding the division's growth across our personal, professional and parenting solutions deeper into the world's largest employers and major health plans.

Frank Sadeghi has joined as the division's new SVP of Sales & Commercial. Sadeghi has a track record of building high-performing sales organizations and extensive experience in employee engagement, digital solutions, benefits administration, and broader human capital solutions. He most recently served as SVP of sales for Alight Solutions and has previous experience as a sales executive for several other high-profile companies in the HR space, including Aon Hewitt , ADP and Ceridian Corporation. Sadeghi will lead sales operations, direct sales, channel sales and partnerships.

Alyssa Moreno has joined as the SVP of Marketing. Moreno has led growth and marketing in the SaaS, HR, Benefits and Health space for nearly 20 years, with a broad array of experience from seed-level startups to Fortune 500 companies. She has a proven track record of building high-performing marketing teams and has helped Sales organizations to achieve significant revenue growth at companies including eBay, Carrot Fertility, Headspace and Cornerstone OnDemand. Moreno will lead all digital marketing, demand generation, product marketing and communications for the division.

With the 2021 Whil acquisition, Rethink continued to build out its global behavioral health technology solutions. The merger marked the start of a strategy to join Whil's comprehensive mental health platform for wellbeing and performance with Rethink's award-winning education, behavioral health and enterprise employer solutions for parents and caregivers.

"Both Whil and Rethink have spent years building evidence-based solutions to help people improve wellbeing across all areas of their lives," said Rethink CEO Daniel Etra. "With Whil joining the Rethink family, we have unmatched content, expertise and innovative platforms to provide our customers with the most comprehensive solutions on the market. We are incredibly excited to have Joe lead our employer solutions division and look forward to further expanding the Whil solutions into our education and provider divisions in the near future."

Rethink is a global health technology leader with award-winning solutions across three verticals: education, behavioral health and enterprise employer solutions. Rethink was founded in 2007 and serves 1,800+ customers and 12M+ members in over 120 countries with evidence-based and clinically validated solutions. Learn more at rethinkfirst.com.

Whil is the only global digital platform on the market today that leverages evidence-based and clinically validated approaches to support the Personal Wellbeing, Professional Development, and Parenting & Caregiving needs of employees across all areas of their lives - from work life to home life and everything in between. The platform is available in nine languages and integrates into all of the leading corporate wellness platforms, learning management systems and EAPs. Learn more at whil.com.

