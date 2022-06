Rethink Your Lawn

Outsidepride.com Encourages Homeowners to Use Miniclover for a Lush, Green, Eco-Friendly, Enviable Yard

INDEPENDENCE, Ore., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who has time to continuously care for that carpet-like, green grass almost everyone longs for? Nearly no one. Cultivating a lush, green lawn, takes time, can be expensive and is a mainstay on weekend to-do lists spring through fall. Now that's a serious commitment.

Use Miniclover for a lush, green, eco-friendly, enviable yard. Photo Credit: Outsidepride.com Miniclover's dense structure helps suppress existing weeds, while providing natural nitrogen to the soil and surrounding plants. Photo Credit: Outsidepride.com

Let's face it, traditional turf lawns require a lot of maintenance. One must mow and remove weeds often, plus the amount of water usage can be staggering. The average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day, about 30% devoted to outdoor uses, according to the EPA. More than half of that is used for watering lawns and gardens. Nationwide, landscape irrigation is estimated to account for almost one-third of all residential water use, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons per day.

It's about time to rethink America's obsession with turf grass lawns and take a page from the past; clover can help create a great-looking lawn. Several decades ago, clover was considered so essential for lawns, it was a standard component in lawn seed mixes and wasn't considered a weed. Clover was branded a weed when agricultural chemical companies created herbicides to rid lawns of broadleaf plants. The herbicides had no effect on grass, but killed everything else, clovers included, which is how clover became identified as a weed.

It's not too late to renovate your lawn and reintroduce the springy, soft, green carpet of clover back into it. It's fluffy on the feet, aids in both weed and erosion control and, when used to overseed existing lawns, fills in bare spots fast.

Today, as interest grows in more natural ways to care for grass, one might consider totally replacing their lawn with an option like Miniclover, which should not be confused with invasive white Dutch clover.

"Miniclover is about one third to half the size of white Dutch clover, producing a thick, carpet-like appearance that blends well with turf," said Troy Hake, president, and owner of Outsidepride.com, which offers a multitude of seeds, including grasses, clovers, wildflowers, and more. "It's especially attractive, cost effective, eco-friendly and can help you get that thick, lush, green lawn your neighbors will envy."

Miniclover benefits:

Nitrogen fixer. Miniclover takes nitrogen from the air and "fixes" it in the soil, eliminating the need to apply nitrogen plant food because it does the work for you, keeping lawns green and growing while adding natural nitrogen to soil.

Drought tolerant. Miniclover has longer, deeper roots than turf grass, reaching down into the soil for the moisture they need, so people won't need to water as much during normal weather conditions. Plus, it stays green, year-round, is drought tolerant and tolerates wet conditions.

Controls weeds. Its dense structure and growth habit help suppress existing weeds and new weeds, as it grows via stolons (stems that grow horizontally along the ground).

Low to no maintenance. Miniclover can be mowed – the more it's cut, the smaller the leaf size – or simply let it grow; it only grows 4-6 inches tall and doesn't get unwieldy, making it an ideal lawn alternative or healthy addition to existing lawns.

Thrives in sun to partial shade. Miniclover does well in partial shade that receives at least some direct sunshine daily.

Stands up to foot traffic. It has superior wear tolerance over turf grass and does well in compacted soil.

Makes great groundcover. Grow it alone or, because of its adaptability and ability to grow in a variety of conditions, combine it with other attractive groundcover plants.

It's time to rethink typical turf lawn and try an ecofriendly alternative. Please visit: Outsidepride.com.

