RethinkBH and Raintree Debut Integrated Solution for Multidisciplinary Pediatric and Behavioral Health Practices

New collaboration enables users to streamline operations, reduce administrative burden and empower practices to expand into ABA services

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), a comprehensive clinical and practice management solution for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and pediatric therapy providers from RethinkFirst, today announced general availability of an integrated solution with Raintree, a leading provider of native-built AI-powered electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the rehab therapy industry. The combined solution is designed to support multidisciplinary pediatric therapy and behavioral health practices.

"RethinkBH and Raintree are combining our strengths to deliver tools that meet the real-world needs of multidisciplinary therapy practices," said Rethink CEO Ben Semmes. "We want to make life easier for therapists, automating time-consuming manual tasks and streamlining workflows to ensure they have more time to spend face-to-face with clients."

This collaboration creates a unified ecosystem for Raintree's users, optimizing workflows by connecting clinical documentation, assessment tools, outcomes tracking, scheduling and billing across both platforms. Customers will benefit from RethinkBH's evidence-based clinical platform, mobile data collection and streamlined treatment report writing capabilities, and a robust content library with over 1,500 customizable care plans. These tools help reduce administrative burdens that frustrate therapists and take time away from working with clients, while also providing a seamless path for pediatric practices looking to expand into applied behavior analysis services.

The recent BCBA State of the Profession Survey 2025 revealed that 61% of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) say administrative burdens are interfering with their ability to provide direct care. Additionally, one in five noted frustration with poor collaboration across providers, reinforcing the need for stronger integrated care models.

With this integration, RethinkBH and Raintree tackle these persistent challenges by enabling real-time data sharing, allowing occupational therapy, speech therapy and behavioral health teams to collaborate more effectively.

"RethinkBH shares our vision for enabling more connected and efficient care," said Raintree Chief Strategy Officer, Sarina Richard. "By integrating with RethinkBH, we're making it easier for providers to manage multidisciplinary workflows, and ultimately help children and families achieve better outcomes."

About Raintree

Raintree is the software of choice for adult and pediatric rehabilitation and physical therapy provider organizations, managing more than 50 million patient visits annually across 8,500+ therapy clinics nationwide. Through a series of strategic investments in AI technology and expertise, Raintree is delivering on its commitment to be the leading AI-centric EMR software in rehab therapy. Raintree's ONC-certified EHR, AI technology, patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence solutions are deeply rooted in rehabilitation and physical therapy best practices. To learn more about Raintree, visit www.raintreeinc.com.

About Rethink Behavioral Health

Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) is a leading provider of comprehensive practice management software that gives ABA and pediatric therapy providers more time to focus on their clients. Backed by over 1 billion clinical data points from the largest published database on autism services, the all-in-one platform offers powerful, time-saving features, including clinical programming, data collection, scheduling, reminders, training and insurance billing. With fully integrated workflow automation and evidence-based clinical tools, RethinkBH empowers startups, growing practices and enterprise organizations to optimize outcomes, scale operations and deliver high-quality care. More than 96,000 providers rely on RethinkBH to manage their practices and improve lives across communities. Learn more at rethinkbh.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators, payors and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit our Rethink website or for media inquiries email [email protected].

