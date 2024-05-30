RethinkBH Announces Integration and Seamless Access to Autism Analytica

- Marks Launch of RethinkBH Marketplace for ABA Providers -

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurodevelopmental assessment software company Autism Analytica and Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), a comprehensive clinical and practice management solution for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and pediatric therapy providers from RethinkFirst , have announced a collaboration. Rethink will be the only clinical platform to provide ABA service providers with fully integrated access to Autism Analytica's Virtual IPM assessment from within its offering at this time. Mutual clients will benefit from a streamlined and unified experience, enhanced workflow, operational efficiency, and research-based digital tools to collect and report on patient outcomes.

Autism Analytica is the first solution available in the new RethinkBH Marketplace which provides clients an opportunity to take advantage of specialized tools, innovations, and functionality from a range of trusted providers without leaving the RethinkBH platform. Clients will be able to peruse and install a growing list of Marketplace solutions which will be available for plug-and-play access.

"As the healthcare landscape for reimbursing much-needed treatment services for individuals with autism has rapidly evolved, payors and providers still struggle to agree on meaningful ways to track outcomes. Having a common measuring stick for evaluating the effectiveness of treatment services can also offer more transparency to families and serve as the basis for payors and providers to negotiate value-based care contracts," said Jamie Pagliaro, executive vice president, RethinkBH, and chief learning officer, RethinkFirst. "We are thrilled to work with Autism Analytica, the first solution available in our new Marketplace. This collaboration is the latest example of our commitment to improving outcomes by delivering the most comprehensive, best-in-class solutions available to ABA providers in a seamlessly integrated experience."

Virtual IPM is used to digitally administer 10 norm-referenced, clinically-validated parent questionnaires and enables comprehensive treatment planning and progress monitoring and outcome tracking. The system equips providers with a set of tools for initial assessment and reassessment for prior authorizations. The assessments are already in use by hundreds of behavioral health professionals and meet the published medical necessity determination criteria for most health plans.

"We have been looking for a comprehensive assessment and outcomes monitoring solution for ABA since I entered the field over 30 years ago. This collaboration with RethinkBH is a step towards value-based care and better outcomes for patients in ABA," said Donna Murray PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, of Autism Analytica. "Together, we can provide ABA practices with the only comprehensive solution for delivering high-quality care and give them the tools to comprehensively measure the valuable outcomes that ABA interventions generate."

Professionals interested in learning more can attend a Rethink and Autism Analytica webinar on June 11th at 1:00pm EST: https://behaviorlive.com/events/fireside-chat-rethink-bh-autism-analytica.

About Autism Analytica

Autism Analytica is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quadrant Biosciences, a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. With a focus on developing products that support effective evidence-based strategies for providers, Autism Analytica aims to improve the development and outcomes for those with neurodevelopmental conditions through the use of better assessment strategies and technologies.

Visit AutismAnalytica.com to learn more.

For Media Inquiries Contact: [email protected]

About RethinkBH

Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) provides ABA clinical tools, telehealth and parent portal, practice management and training products, billing software and medical billing services. They work with startups, growing practices and enterprises to provide their software products to businesses with a range of staff and patient sizes and different needs. The SaaS provider supports companies in growing their practices, improving outcomes and improving operational efficiency.

To learn more about RethinkBH and its comprehensive practice management software and solutions for ABA, visit www.rethinkbehavioralhealth.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers (RethinkCare), educators (RethinkEd), payors (RethinkFutures) and behavioral health professionals (RethinkBH). Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

For more information, please visit the RethinkFirst website . For media inquiries email [email protected] .

