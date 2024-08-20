RethinkBH Debuts Enhanced Analytics to Optimize ABA Clinical Programming and Practice Management

New dashboards surface insights on service pacing, authorization utilization, total trials and more to improve operational efficiency, decision making and patient outcomes

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), a comprehensive clinical and practice management solution for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and pediatric therapy providers from RethinkFirst , today announced the availability of an enhanced Analytics module that visualizes client practice and clinical data to deliver actionable information. Two dashboards, Clinical Insights and Practice Insights, enable providers to drive greater efficiency and improve profitability while making critical decisions more quickly and improving patient outcomes.

"Practices have a lot of data available at their fingertips, but pulling it all together in a way that makes sense and identifies opportunities for improvement can be challenging. Our new enhanced analytics empower practices and clinicians by taking their available data and presenting it in a way that is easy-to-understand and use," said Jamie Pagliaro, executive vice president of RethinkBH and chief learning officer for RethinkFirst. "We uncover the insights that practices can use to make proactive changes to improve their business, such as around service pacing and authorization utilization. And for clinicians, our analytics are the key to improving patient outcomes, allowing them to assess current efforts, create better programs and get better results."

"As the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise, outcomes analytics in ABA therapy becomes more and more consequential," said Greg Carr, CEO and founder of The Uncommon Thread, a non-profit committed to advancing the lives of children diagnosed with ASD. "It is not just about measuring progress—it's about ensuring that every step we take is moving toward meaningful and impactful change for the children we support. RethinkBH's Analytics will allow us to monitor intensity, identify trends more efficiently and optimize the quality of outcomes for the children we serve. That is why we are thrilled to take advantage of this new offering."

The new analytics dashboards, built on Microsoft Power BI by RethinkBH's internal team of Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) data scientists, generate insights and custom reports that improve practice management from a variety of perspectives.

The Clinical Insights dashboard offers a holistic look into each patient's treatment, providing an overview of all programming. The dashboard also helps:

Analyze behavior data to identify therapists who are seeing patients with the most problem behaviors and the types of those behaviors. These insights inform needs, such as crisis management training or modification of treatment plans.

Track total number of learning trials in a program, broken down by day and staff member. Knowing how often registered behavior technicians (RBTs) work on a skill during a treatment session helps identify barriers to patient progress, so necessary changes can be made to achieve an optimal outcome.

Deliver greater reporting on average days to mastery, with all information available in one place. BCBAs can review these data for each patient to better understand how long it takes to master programs and make adjustments to the program to meet each child's needs.

Practice Insights features capabilities such as:

Real-time service pacing insights, which detail average weekly billed hours, ensuring alignment with health plan authorizations. Service flags help providers identify and address deviations, such as over- and under-utilization.

Authorization utilization pacing, which helps clinicians determine where they stand with authorized hours and address any scheduling issues.

Cancelation reporting, which enables faster rescheduling or triage of appointments missed by clients or staff.

About RethinkBH

Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) provides ABA clinical tools, parent portal, practice management and training products, billing software and medical billing services. They work with startups, growing practices and enterprises to provide their software products to businesses with a range of staff and patient sizes and different needs. The SaaS provider supports companies in growing their practices, improving outcomes and improving operational efficiency with its comprehensive practice management software and solutions for ABA.

Visit rethinkbh.com to learn more.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers (RethinkCare), educators (RethinkEd), payors (RethinkFutures) and behavioral health professionals (RethinkBH). Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

Visit rethinkfirst.com to learn more.

