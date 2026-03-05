RethinkBH Session Note AI Sets the Pace for ABA Clinician Workflow

New AI-powered documentation solution minimizes administrative burdens, giving clinicians more time to focus on client care

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH), the leading provider of EHR solutions designed for ABA therapy, today announced the launch of Session Note AI, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered documentation solution that automates session summaries using real-time session data. By delivering accurate data-driven summaries and built-in transparency, the tool helps mid-market to enterprise-level ABA therapy organizations increase billable hours, reduce compliance risk and have more time to focus directly on clients.

"As demand for ABA services grows, clinicians are being asked to do more with less time, and documentation is one of the biggest drivers of burnout," said Rachel Schiff, chief product officer at RethinkFirst. "Session Note AI is built to flip that dynamic. By grounding every summary in captured session data and giving clinicians full editorial control, we're reducing non‑billable hours while ensuring documentation remains accurate, consistent and compliant."

Turning Documentation into a Strategic Advantage

Session Note AI transforms how ABA practices manage clinical documentation, turning what was once a time-consuming, tedious task into a strategic advantage by generating structured, data-driven summaries directly from session data. Unlike static templates or manual narrative entry, each summary reflects the actual skills addressed, behaviors observed, and progress recorded during the session, helping practices reduce variability, prevent discrepancies, and strengthen audit readiness.



Research shows that AI-assisted documentation tools can reduce time spent on clinical notes by up to 40%, improving workflow efficiency and clinician well-being.

Session Note AI builds on this promise with an AI-powered solution tailored for ABA professionals, providing fully editable, data-driven summaries that align with payer standards, proactively adapt to session changes and seamlessly integrate with other systems.

"ABA professionals face constant pressure to deliver high-quality care while navigating complex documentation requirements. Session Note AI redefines what's possible when technology truly serves care by empowering clinicians, not replacing them," said Dustin Carter, head of AI at RethinkFirst. "By leveraging our ethical AI principles to deliver real-time intelligence, we make it possible for clinicians to lead with clarity, reclaim their time and deliver care without compromise."

Key features of Session Note AI:

HIPAA-Compliant and Ethically Built : With RethinkFirst's ethical AI principles as a foundation, Session Note AI ensures data privacy and transparency, allowing practices to adopt AI without compromising trust or care.

: With RethinkFirst's ethical AI principles as a foundation, Session Note AI ensures data privacy and transparency, allowing practices to adopt AI without compromising trust or care. Automated, Data-Driven Summaries : Generates structured session notes based on real-time session data: no manual entry required. The solution also can notify clinicians of data changes by another user at the practice and allows instant regeneration of summaries to reflect the latest information.

: Generates structured session notes based on real-time session data: no manual entry required. The solution also can notify clinicians of data changes by another user at the practice and allows instant regeneration of summaries to reflect the latest information. Reduces Non-Billable Hours : Saves clinicians an average of 10 minutes per session, minimizing after-hours work and administrative overhead. This could save as much as 20 hours a month, giving clinicians more time to spend on patient care.

: Saves clinicians an average of 10 minutes per session, minimizing after-hours work and administrative overhead. This could save as much as 20 hours a month, giving clinicians more time to spend on patient care. Fully Editable and Compliance Ready: Gives clinicians full editorial control to review, refine and confirm documentation before submission. All documentation aligns with payer and regulatory standards, reducing audit risk and reimbursement delays.

Gives clinicians full editorial control to review, refine and confirm documentation before submission. All documentation aligns with payer and regulatory standards, reducing audit risk and reimbursement delays. Web and Mobile Functionality: Designed for use in the office or in the field, Session Note AI will be accessible across the desktop platform and mobile app. With a modern design, the mobile app is built for speed and reliability, making it easier to navigate and manage clients in real-time.

About Rethink Behavioral Health

Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) is a leading provider of solutions designed specifically for the realities of ABA care. The company's fully integrated platform is built for ABA organizations that need their systems to scale without adding friction, while ensuring care quality remains the priority. From start-ups to enterprise-level practices, RethinkBH unifies clinical workflows, scheduling, billing and real‑time AI-powered insights into one connected system, reducing administrative burden, improving visibility, and strengthening both care quality and financial performance as practices grow. RethinkBH is part of RethinkFirst. For more information, visit rethinkbh.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators, payers and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.



