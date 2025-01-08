RethinkFirst Appoints Ben Semmes as Chief Executive Officer

Transformational executive to lead company through the next phase of growth and innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink, a leading global health technology company and solutions provider in behavioral health and neurodiversity, today announced the appointment of Ben Semmes as chief executive officer. A dynamic executive, Semmes brings more than three decades of strategic leadership experience in business transformation and growth.

Semmes most recently served as chief operating officer, and earlier, chief revenue officer at Monotype. There he successfully refocused the company on enterprise solutions, achieving strong growth and industry-leading results through operational excellence and executing acquisitions that unlock long-term value. Previously, Semmes held senior leadership roles at Pitney Bowes Software and Oracle, where he delivered large-scale transformations and drove customer success.

Rethink's market leading platform supports over 15 million people globally and leverages the world's largest published database of autism services data with over 800+ million clinical progress data points. Semmes will lead Rethink's next phase of growth as it sets out to transform a mainstream approach to behavioral health and wellness by applying evidence-based practices built on clinical expertise, data analytics, and technology to improve access to and outcomes of care.

Working closely with the company's leadership team – including the recently appointed chief financial officer Paul Bogonis and chief marketing officer Ewan Auguste – Semmes is well positioned to build on Rethink's strong foundation, scale its impact, and explore new opportunities to empower families and communities. Currently Rethink's cloud-based solutions provide support to K-12 students and educators, working parents, caregivers, clinicians, payors, and families of neurodivergent individuals. The company's solutions are used by one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers.

"I'm honored to join Rethink at such a pivotal time," Semmes said. "I am excited to work alongside our employees, customers and partners to accelerate our growth and innovation. Together, we will chart a path forward that amplifies Rethink's mission and helps even more families thrive."

About Rethink

Rethink is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical support to employers, educators, payors and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve 11+ million employees worldwide, one-third of Fortune 100 companies, many of the country's largest public-school districts, and over 96,000 individual behavioral healthcare providers. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidence-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

