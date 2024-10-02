RethinkFirst Appoints David Firestone as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Aetna Executive to Drive Revenue Strategy and Growth Amidst Company's Continued Expansion in Newly Created Role

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst , the leading software and solutions provider in behavioral health, today announced that it has appointed David Firestone as its new chief revenue officer. Firestone brings more than 25 years of experience as a revenue and sales leader, having led complex sales organizations and multi-channel distribution networks in the insurance, benefits, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology sectors.

"RethinkFirst has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years. As we continue our upward trajectory, it is essential to expand our executive team with a leader dedicated to overseeing revenue strategy across all our business lines," said RethinkFirst CEO Daniel Etra. "David is exceptionally well positioned to help guide RethinkFirst into the future. His proven track record of driving exponential revenue growth at both bswift and Aetna Medicare, along with his success in launching new products and distribution channels, will be pivotal to RethinkFirst's next phase of growth."

Firestone joins RethinkFirst from Plansource, a cloud-based benefits engagement software company, where he served as CRO. There, he led a complex distribution model and grew bookings annually by 20% and EBITDA by 900% in two years. Earlier in his career, he served as CRO and executive vice president of Sales for bswift, an Aetna and CVS Health Company focused on benefits administration. In that role, Firestone oversaw revenue expansion from $40 million to $200 million over five years while creating explosive new business growth of 175 new large group logos. Prior to that, he was vice president of National Distribution for Aetna Medicare, growing the national Medicare Advantage and Part D business from $1 billion to over $7 billion. He has also consulted with some of the largest healthcare delivery systems and insurance carriers, such as Ascension Health and Horizon Blue Cross of New Jersey while at HealthShare360 LLC.

"RethinkFirst is undertaking an important mission: to revolutionize behavioral healthcare by bringing together evidence-based practices, deep clinical expertise and cutting-edge data analytics to help more people achieve better outcomes," said Firestone. "I'm proud to join RethinkFirst at this pivotal time and eagerly anticipate playing a crucial role during this next phase of innovation and development."

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers , educators , payors , and behavioral health professionals . Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

For more information please visit our RethinkFirst website or for media inquiries email [email protected] .

SOURCE RethinkFirst