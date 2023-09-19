RethinkFirst Appoints Lorelei Lenzen Skillman as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned SaaS Marketing Executive to Strengthen RethinkFirst's Leadership in Delivering Data-Driven Behavioral Health Solutions Across the Globe

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst, the leading SaaS software and solutions provider in behavioral health, today announced that it has appointed Lorelei Lenzen Skillman as its new chief marketing officer. Lenzen Skillman brings more than 25 years of experience building and transforming brands through innovative marketing, demand generation and communications programs, and will oversee marketing across all RethinkFirst divisions.

"RethinkFirst has achieved incredible growth in the past year. We now serve the eight largest school districts in the nation and 31 Fortune 100 companies, helping more than 14 million people globally live fulfilling lives through our behavioral health solutions," said RethinkFirst CEO Daniel Etra. "Lorelei is a proven marketing innovator with remarkable experience scaling high-growth companies. Her unwavering commitment to the customer experience and record of generating notable bottom-line impact will help us deepen our existing customer relationships and extend our reach across the globe."

Lenzen Skillman is an accomplished technology marketing executive who has directed all aspects of marketing and communications for both enterprise and high-growth brands. Most recently she served as chief marketing and communications officer for Enfusion (NYSE: ENFN), which, during her tenure, grew its customer base by more than 3x, annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 4x, International to a 38% contribution to revenue and listed as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. Previously she held CMO and executive marketing roles at EY (Ernst & Young), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and BNY Mellon, among others. 

"RethinkFirst is truly transforming the behavioral health landscape. Our data-driven solutions address an unmet market need to improve outcomes for all individuals – including those with development disabilities like autism – across the home, school, clinic and workplace," said Lenzen Skillman. "It is an honor to join RethinkFirst in its purpose-driven, neuro-affirming mission. I look forward to transforming and scaling our marketing approach as we seek to empower all individuals with behavioral health and wellness challenges and those who support them."

Lenzen Skillman earned a bachelor's degree in communications studies from the University of Iowa and a master's degree in marketing communications from the Illinois Institute of Technology's Stuart School of Business. Learn more about Lenzen Skillman and the rest of RethinkFirst's executive leadership team on RethinkFirst's website.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers (RethinkCare), educators (RethinkEd), payors (RethinkFutures), and behavioral health professionals (RethinkBH). Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve. For more information, please visit our RethinkFirst website.

