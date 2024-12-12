RethinkFirst Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned Business Executives Join Rethink to Lead Continued Success in Delivering Data-Driven Behavioral Health Solutions to Global Communities

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink, the leading SaaS software and solutions provider in behavioral health, today announced that it has appointed Paul Bogonis as chief financial officer and Ewan Auguste as chief marketing officer.

With more than 25 years of experience successfully building and leading companies with a focus on accelerating growth and increasing value to customers, Bogonis will oversee all finance functions for the company. Bogonis most recently served as chief financial officer for Greenhouse Software, with prior experience in finance leadership roles at companies such as Bottomline Technologies, Empirix and QL2. Bogonis earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Northeastern University and an M.B.A. from Boston University's Questrom School of Business.

"I am excited to join Rethink at such a pivotal time in the company's growth journey," said Bogonis. "Rethink has established itself as a market leader with a solid foundation and incredible people. I'm looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth, building strong relationships with the Rethink team, customers and investors, while driving financial and operational excellence across the organization."

Auguste, who will lead all aspects of marketing for Rethink and its business lines, has spent the last 15 years developing creative marketing solutions to generate increased customer demand at some of the most well-known brands in the technology industry. Auguste most recently served as chief marketing officer for PlanSource, after successful posts in senior marketing roles at Adobe, Workfront and IBM. Auguste earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems and an M.B.A from Washburn University.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to lead a talented team, foster a culture of collaboration and drive innovative marketing strategies that champion neurodiversity," said Auguste. "As chief marketing officer, I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of Rethink, as well as making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and organizations we serve."

About Rethink

Rethink is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators, payors and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

Visit rethinkfirst.com to learn more.

SOURCE RethinkFirst