Rethinking European Expansion: What Life Science Leaders Can Learn from Latvia, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks Pharmaville

In this free webinar, see what makes Latvia a genuinely differentiated investment destination within the EU, and why global life science companies are choosing it over more familiar alternatives. Attendees will learn about Latvia's biomedicine ecosystem: the talent, the research infrastructure, the incentives and the practical realities of operating there. The featured speakers will discuss how the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) works as a hands-on partner throughout the investment journey, not just at the beginning, but for the long term. The speakers will also share concrete next steps for organisations who want to explore Latvia as their next European location.

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, global life science companies have focused on a familiar set of European markets for expansion. That conversation is changing as Latvia gains attention for its EU access, skilled workforce and growing biomedicine ecosystem. This webinar will explore why Latvia is emerging as a life science investment destination and what organizations should know when evaluating it for European expansion.

Tucked at the crossroads of Northern and Eastern Europe, Latvia offers a combination of agility, access and ambition that can be harder to find in larger, more established markets. It sits within the EU, with regulatory alignment, a highly educated multilingual workforce and a competitive business environment. And yet it remains, for many decision-makers, an undiscovered opportunity.

Latvia's biomedicine sector has grown significantly over the past several years, not just in size, but in depth and sophistication. World-class research institutions, a strong university pipeline, dedicated Special Economic Zones, and a national innovation platform built to translate science into commercial solutions are all part of an ecosystem that is maturing quickly. Global companies across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, genomics, digital health, and shared services have already made Latvia their European base and continue to grow there.

In this webinar, the LIAA Investment Attraction team will share what that journey looks like from the inside: what draws international companies to Latvia, what they find when they arrive and how LIAA supports them at every stage, from the first conversation through site selection, regulatory navigation, talent access and long-term growth.

Attendees will gain a practical view of Latvia's life science investment landscape, including its biomedicine ecosystem, operating environment, talent base, incentive structures and role as a potential European location for R&D, manufacturing, clinical operations or shared services.

Register for this webinar to learn why Latvia is emerging as a life science investment destination for European expansion.

Join experts from the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) / Invest in Latvia, Deniss Čamovs, Head of Investment Promotion Division; and Annija Veinsteina, Senior Investment Advisor – Biomedicine & Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8am PDT.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rethinking European Expansion: What Life Science Leaders Can Learn from Latvia.

ABOUT XTALKS PHARMAVILLE

Pharmaville is where global life science leaders come to discover the regions shaping the future of research, manufacturing and clinical trials. Built as an extension of Xtalks — The Life Science Community™, our platform connects governments, economic development agencies and industry stakeholders with the decision-makers who determine where the next wave of investment will happen.

For over 20 years, Xtalks has been trusted by hundreds of thousands of senior professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech and healthcare to make informed business decisions. Pharmaville brings that trusted network together with targeted, high-impact digital campaigns to position your region for visibility, credibility and growth on the global stage.

Pharmaville combines targeted webinar programs with ongoing digital visibility through editorial coverage, sponsored features and our Smart Locator to ensure your region is seen when life science investment decisions are being made. Our mission is simple: to ensure your region is seen by the right people at the right time — when they are making the decisions that shape the future.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

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For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

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