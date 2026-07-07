Use Patient Insights to Improve Real-World Data Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how to define and select patient cohorts that reflect the real-world complexity of multi-morbidity. Attendees will learn why therapeutic discussions often fail to result in action and what payer hurdles or psychological friction points may contribute. The featured speaker will discuss how patient-reported outcomes can complement traditional clinical markers by capturing functional impacts. The speaker will also share why identity verification is becoming an important expectation for research-grade patient data.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the real world, patients rarely navigate a single diagnosis in isolation. Most manage a complex web of overlapping conditions and long-term treatment histories, and this reality is often simplified or lost in traditional data models. As regulatory bodies and payers demand evidence that reflects actual patient lives, the gap between "clean" clinical data and the "noisy" reality of multi-morbidity creates a critical barrier to evaluating treatment value and long-term outcomes.

This webinar explores the findings of the "Ipsos Pulse of 2026" study, a multidimensional analysis of a verified, high-literacy patient community. The featured speaker will look beyond the numbers to understand the "why" behind the data: why 40% of therapeutic discussions fail to result in action, how chronic fatigue and daily functioning act as "hidden" drivers of treatment failure and how life sciences teams can use identity verification to build high-fidelity, bot-free patient cohorts that stand up to regulatory scrutiny.

Attendees will gain clarity on:

Building Accurate Cohorts : How to define and select patient groups that reflect the real-world reality of managing multiple health conditions simultaneously

: How to define and select patient groups that reflect the real-world reality of managing multiple health conditions simultaneously Decoding the Action Gap : Identifying the specific payer hurdles and psychological friction points that prevent patients from switching therapies, even when their doctor recommends it

: Identifying the specific payer hurdles and psychological friction points that prevent patients from switching therapies, even when their doctor recommends it Measuring What Matters : Strategies for using patient-reported outcomes to complement traditional clinical markers, capturing the functional impacts that lab results often miss

: Strategies for using patient-reported outcomes to complement traditional clinical markers, capturing the functional impacts that lab results often miss The New Standard for Data Integrity: Why identity verification is becoming a community-driven expectation for high-quality research

Register for this webinar to learn how patient insights can help life sciences teams build accurate patient cohorts, decode treatment action gaps and generate real-world data that reflects the lived complexity of patients.

Join Josh Feldman, Associate Director, Patient Insights, Inspire, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 1pm EDT.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Use Patient Insights to Improve Real-World Data Quality.

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