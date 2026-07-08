Rethinking Your End-of-Summer Trip to Europe? Squaremouth Breaks Down Travel Options, From Coolcation Alternatives to Last-Minute Coverage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's record-setting summer heatwave is intensifying, causing widespread travel disruptions and raising health concerns for travelers. This has Americans with upcoming trips to Europe facing a difficult decision on whether to keep their plans or change them.

Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace, says the right move depends on whether a trip is booked and how recently. Below, Squaremouth breaks down the options for both groups, from travelers still weighing destinations to those locked into itineraries.

Travelers Who Haven't Booked Yet: Go To 'Cooler' Options

The heatwave isn't just causing discomfort for travelers; it's creating significant travel disruptions, including travel delays, closures of major tourist sites like the Louvre and Eiffel Tower in France, and a rise in heat-related illnesses.

Travelers who haven't locked in their plans should consider visiting Europe during shoulder season instead (September through October) or choosing a "coolcation" alternative. According to Squaremouth data, these are the five cool-climate destinations that are already ranking in the top 20 for summer travel this year:

Iceland: 9th Ireland: 12th Switzerland: 14th Norway: 16th Netherlands: 17th

Travelers Who Booked in the Past 14-21 Days: Consider Add-Ons for Flexibility

Travelers who made their first trip deposit within the past 14-21 days may still have access to Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR). These benefits give travelers maximum flexibility to cancel or cut their trips short if the high temperatures become a deal-breaker.

For anyone second-guessing their trip to Europe due to the heat, now is the time to add these time-sensitive benefits.

"The window to buy CFAR and IFAR coverage closes quickly after your first trip deposit," said Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "For travelers who recently booked and are watching the heatwave news, buying now gives them the option to change course if they want to."

Travelers Who Booked More Than 21 Days Ago: Buy Travel Medical Insurance

Travelers with longer-standing European travel plans are likely not eligible for CFAR or IFAR, but that doesn't mean they need to travel unprotected. At the very least, all travelers should consider a travel medical insurance plan.

Illness caused by extreme heat is a major threat to travelers this summer, especially those over 65, and primary health insurance plans don't extend abroad. Without coverage, travelers would be stuck paying out of pocket for treatment. The average cost of hospital treatment in Europe ranges from €500 to €5,000+, and those costs can rise depending on the severity of the illness.

A travel medical plan can prevent a heat-related illness from becoming an expensive crisis. These plans are typically the most inexpensive form of travel insurance, costing as little as $5/day.

To compare travel insurance plans for summer travel, visit squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.6 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

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SOURCE Squaremouth