Retia Medical Appoints Bruce Brandes to Strategic Advisory Board

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical, the developer of cardiovascular intelligence software that transforms routine physiologic monitoring data into actionable clinical insight, today announced the appointment of Bruce Brandes to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Bruce Brandes - CEO of Mindyra Health

Brandes is a multi-exit digital health entrepreneur, former President of care.ai, and current CEO of Mindyra. His appointment comes as Retia advances commercialization of Argos Infinity™, its FDA-cleared cardiovascular intelligence platform for continuous hemodynamic insights through existing hospital monitoring infrastructure.

Retia Medical has built significant momentum over the past two years, receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for Argos Infinity in February 2026, initiating deployments across virtual and tele-ICU environments, expanding internationally, and growing annual revenue sixfold.

"Retia has done the hard work that most companies never complete: clinical evidence, FDA clearance, algorithm development, and real-world deployment," said Brandes. "Argos Infinity represents a genuinely new capability in hemodynamic monitoring, with a non-invasive algorithm in development that could extend that vision to a broader patient population."

Brandes brings 35 years of experience creating new healthcare technology categories and scaling companies through commercialization, adoption, and successful exits. Most recently, he served as President of care.ai, where he helped pioneer the smart hospital movement and guided the company through its acquisition by Stryker, where he now serves as a Senior Advisor.

His prior roles include Senior Vice President at Livongo and Teladoc Health, where he led integration of the Teladoc, Livongo, and InTouch Health platforms; Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at AirStrip; and executive roles at Valence Health and IBM Health, where he helped drive early adoption of electronic medical records. He currently serves as CEO of Mindyra, a behavioral health predictive analytics and decision-support platform.

"Bruce brings deep commercialization and digital health expertise at exactly the right stage for Retia," said Marc Zemel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Retia Medical. "We are pleased to welcome him as we expand the commercial and clinical impact of Argos Infinity."

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical is a developer of cardiovascular intelligence software that transforms routine physiologic monitoring data into early-warning insight across the hospital. The company's Argos Infinity™ platform, a newly FDA 510(k)-cleared, monitor-agnostic Software as a Medical Device solution, runs on top of existing bedside and tele-ICU infrastructure to deliver scalable insights into cardiovascular status, helping clinicians detect, diagnose, and manage cardiovascular conditions to improve outcomes.

Retia's algorithms, protected by 12 issued and pending patents, were first validated through the Argos™ Cardiac Output Monitor, an FDA-cleared hemodynamic system distributed exclusively in the U.S. by Medtronic. Retia Medical is headquartered in White Plains, NY. Learn more at www.retiamedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Forward-looking statements include Retia Medical's commercial pipeline, international expansion, algorithm development, and strategic plans. Actual results may differ materially. Retia Medical undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Retia Medical