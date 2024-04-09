Reticulate Micro and Quantropi Announce Exclusive Partnership

Companies to Offer World's First Post-Quantum Video Encryption Solution to Mitigate Quantum Threat

PALM BAY, Fla. and OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, and Quantropi, a Canadian cybersecurity company, announced today an exclusive partnership to jointly market their firms' video encoding and quantum security technologies to the defense and encoding markets.

The Reticulate-Quantropi partnership comes as the U.S. National Security Agency warns that advances in quantum technology could crack encryption systems used to protect everything from financial transactions to nuclear weapon arsenals. (Photo credit: iStock)

Quantropi's flagship QiSpace™ platform will provide post-quantum cryptographic capabilities for Reticulate's VAST™ video compression product and VisionOS™ development platform that serves as a common building block for all Reticulate products. VAST is designed to excel in lowbandwidth environments, delivering high-quality video for reduced network loads. Under the agreement, both firms can market their solutions as an integrated offering to defense and commercial customers.

The Reticulate-Quantropi partnership comes as the U.S. National Security Agency warns that advances in quantum technology could crack encryption systems used to protect everything from financial transactions to nuclear weapon arsenals. In fact, the asymmetric encryption methods used to protect virtually all digital data and communications could be completely undermined by quantum and artificial intelligence advances as early as next year.

"The standard encryption models today are under threat. We have a solution, and are looking ahead with our partner, Quantropi, to establish quantum-level security and trust," says Joshua Cryer, president and CEO of Reticulate Micro.

Quantropi was founded by quantum physicists with the revolutionary idea of applying quantum science to classical information security. QiSpace is a drop-in replacement for current encryption solutions that can now be used for a wide array of applications, including video.

"Quantropi's approach allows us to rapidly deploy Post-Quantum solutions in familiar encryption schemes – no need to rip and replace existing workflows," said John Dames, CTO of Reticulate Micro.

Noting that the firms have already validated QiSpace's effectiveness with Reticulate's VAST software, Dames indicated their plans to apply the same approach to defeat deep fakes by creating quantum trust in digital hashing.

"Quantropi's flagship QiSpace quantum security platform was created to mitigate the increasingly powerful threat of quantum computing and artificial intelligence to today's encryption technology," concludes Jame Nguyen, Quantropi's chief executive officer. "I am ecstatic that our exclusive partnership with Reticulate Micro will bring QiSpace's best-in-class security and performance to Reticulate's portfolio of video and communications solutions."

About Quantropi

Quantropi, Inc ., A Canadian cybersecurity company founded in 2018, Quantropi provides quantum secure cryptography to protect data and communications. The company's flagship QiSpace™ platform uniquely provides all three criteria for complete cryptographic integrity: Trust, Uncertainty, and Entropy - or "TrUE"- providing organizations, product managers, and application developers with quantum-secure cryptographic functions to protect data, networks, and systems. Quantropi is a NATO Approved Supplier and a member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C).

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first Post-Quantumencrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

