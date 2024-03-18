Reticulate Micro Joins WAVE Consortium as Founding Member

SATCOM Industry Group Sets Course to Advance Waveform Virtualization

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, announced today that it has joined the Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE) Consortium.

Reticulate Micro joins Microsoft, SES and a host of other organizations as WAVE Consortium founding members.

Formed under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO, WAVE envisions a future where SATCOM networks are built on agile, scalable and cost-effective commodity platforms, enabling rapid acceleration of innovation in network services and operations to bring a more competitive and vibrant supplier ecosystem.

Other industry founding members include Microsoft, SES, Intelsat, Comtech, iDirect, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and The Space Crowd. On the government side, the consortium includes the Air Force Research Laboratory, (AFRL), the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force, and the Department of Defense Chief Information Office.

"Reticulate Micro is proud to be part of the founding board members of the WAVE Consortium. This body of pioneering organizations will form the foundation of heterogeneous computing standards for waveform virtualization, enabling the digital endeavor of satellite communications," said Joshua Cryer, president and CEO of Reticulate Micro.

WAVE's mission is to transform the SATCOM industry towards a fully interoperable ecosystem by using intelligent, open and virtualized networks and providing standardized architectures and specifications.

"WAVE's journey towards creating a new ecosystem in satellite communications demands innovative partners like Reticulate Micro. Their willingness to challenge the status quo and drive technological advancements positions them to be a catalyst in this transformation, pushing boundaries and fostering a landscape ripe for innovation," said Juan Deaton, founding architect, WAVE.

The WAVE Consortium will host a meeting for members and interested potential members on March 20th during SATELLITE 2024 in Washington, D.C. For more details about joining WAVE, visit: https://waveconsortium.org/join-wave/.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc ., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a commercial and defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. Reticulate is building one of the world's first Post-Quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes. Serving the defense, mobility, broadcasting, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and security sectors, Reticulate Micro and its newest business segment Reticulate Space embrace open standards across its software and product offerings.

