Reticulate Micro to Participate in The PowerSource Global Summit

PALM BAY, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro," "Reticulate" or the "Company"), a defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment, announced Chief Executive Officer and President Josh Cryer will present at the PowerSource Summit: Powering the Metaverse Conference in Orlando, Florida (the "Summit").

The Summit brings together scientists, technologists, government and business leaders, artists, entrepreneurs and visionaries from across the globe to connect and exchange best practices for a diverse and connected world. Further, Reticulate is a Summit sponsor joining entities such as SAIC, Accenture, Amazon, NASA and others.

The Summit will be held in person from February 25th to 29th at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida. Reticulate Micro's Chief Executive Officer will join leaders from SAIC, Microsoft Security, The ChainBlock Company and the University of Central Florida on Tuesday, February 27th, for the Cybersecurity Breakfast: Panel Two to discuss the future of nation state security.

For additional information on the Summit or to register to attend, visit the event website or the Summit event link.

About The PowerSource Global Summit

The PowerSource Global Summit is a global conference convening thought leaders from all backgrounds to exchange ideas on the impacts of technology. The multi-gender, multi-cultural event will feature a lineup of industry-leading speakers who are at the forefront of technological innovation, bringing their expertise and insights to inspire and empower attendees. Learn more at https://powersourcesummit.com/.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc., with headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida, is a defense technology company dedicated to delivering trusted and resilient communications over any transport and in any environment. The Company seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on our proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering superior video clarity and low latency to support decision-making. Our unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

