Retina World Congress Selects OSLI Retina as its Official Journal

In 2019, RWC selected Healio LIVE (formerly Association & Meeting Solutions) to produce its biennial Retina World Congress meeting where it brings together a host of international retina societies in support of scientific and clinical exchange related to retina health.

"We are excited, honored, and eager to move forward," said Tarek S. Hassan, MD, President, Retina World Congress. "This partnership fits remarkably well into the Retina World Congress family and aligns perfectly with our goals of promoting and enhancing global education, research, and scientific communication in retina. It will be a great benefit to retina specialists across the globe."

"On behalf of the entire editorial board, we are honored that Retina World Congress chose OSLI Retina as its official journal," said Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, Editor-in-Chief, OSLI Retina. "RWC brings OSLI Retina extended access to leading clinicians on the forefront of the diagnosis and treatment of retinal disease that will greatly enhance the practical and clinical science presented in the publication."

OSLI Retina focuses exclusively on retinal diseases, surgery and pharmacotherapy. This MEDLINE/PubMed cited peer-review publication boasts an expedited submission-to-publication process offering clinical science and case report articles.

In consideration of safety and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Retina World Congress biennial meeting has been rescheduled from 2021 to February 6-9, 2022 and will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Marriott Harbor Beach hotel.

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. For more information, visit Healio.com.

Retina World Congress is a 501c6 non-profit professional education initiative that unites international retina specialists in the vanguard of scientific advances and therapeutic innovation in retinal health. For more information, please visit retinaworldcongress.org.

