Retinopathy of Prematurity Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

This "Retinopathy of Prematurity (Retinopathy of Prematurity) - Epidemiology - 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Retinopathy of Prematurity historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total incident cases of preterm infants by birth weight (=1,500 g), total incident cases of Retinopathy of Prematurity, and total treated cases (patients who went for initial treatment, patients who went for retreatment) of Retinopathy of Prematurity in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

KOL Views

To keep up with current epidemiology trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry Experts contacted for insights on the retinopathy of prematurity evolving preventive treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, drug uptake, along with challenges related to accessibility, including ophthalmologists, HCPs, Physicians, and others.

The analysts connected with 10+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 5+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, USA, Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute, United Kingdom, MD, Ophthalmology - Oakland, USA, North Shore University Health System, MD, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, etc., were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate retinopathy of prematurity epidemiology trends.

Key Highlights

In the United States , there were around 18,000 incident cases of Retinopathy of Prematurity in 2022. These cases are projected to increase during the study period of 2019-2032.

The risk factor for developing Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is the baby's age and weight at birth. Especially children with gestational age at birth below 31 weeks or a birth weight of less than 1,500 g are in danger of developing Retinopathy of Prematurity.

Research indicates that the incidence of Retinopathy of Prematurity has been increasing over the years and tends to rise consistently in the US.

In France , approximately 30% of preterm infants by birth weight (=1,500g) develop Retinopathy of Prematurity.

Advancements in life-preserving technologies have led to increased survival of premature and low birth weight (LBW) babies. As estimated, gestational age (EGA) and LBW are well-known to be inversely related to Retinopathy of Prematurity risk, these developments in neonatal care have increased the population of babies at risk for Retinopathy of Prematurity.

The studies examining the incidence of Retinopathy of Prematurity have focused on various groups of premature infants, leading to variations in the calculated ROP incidence rates. This is due to differences in the worldwide screening guidelines, ranging from infants born before 30 to 37 weeks of gestational age (GA) and weighing between 1,000 g and 2,500 g. These divergent criteria make it challenging to compare ROP incidence rates across different studies directly.

Approximately 30% of patients require treatment for Retinopathy of Prematurity in Japan.

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Retinopathy of Prematurity?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population with Retinopathy of Prematurity?

What is the historical and forecasted Retinopathy of Prematurity patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

, EU4 ( , , , and ) and the , and ? Why are incident cases of preterm infants by birth weight (=1,500 g) declining in some European countries?

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of retinopathy of prematurity, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, disease progression, and treatment guidelines has been provided.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Retinopathy of Prematurity Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Incident cases of retinopathy of prematurity

Retinopathy of Prematurity Report Key Strengths

Ten Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Retinopathy of Prematurity Epidemiology Segmentation

Retinopathy of Prematurity Report Assessment

Current Diagnostic Practices

