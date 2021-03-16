"Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott" Public Television Special Updated for 2021

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott", a popular public television special that educates viewers on key retirement savings strategies to have more, keep more and make their money last, has recently been updated to include the latest retirement and tax-planning laws and strategies. Amid the global pandemic, Slott, CPA, who is a nationally recognized IRA expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company and creator of irahelp.com, was able to safely update this consumer-centric program with the latest information under the SECURE Act and CARES Act by recording from his home. "Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott" is currently airing on public television stations throughout the country. Those who wish to tune in should check their local listings to find out when this special will broadcast in their area. For additional information on the show, click here.

Slott's public television show comes on the heels of the release of his highly anticipated, best-selling book "The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb." This #1 best-selling book on Amazon covers the latest events impacting tax code, from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to the SECURE Act to the CARES Act and breaks down how retirement savers need to plan differently since these laws were enacted. The book is available for purchase through all major retailers as detailed on irahelp.com/timebomb. It is also included as part of "The Slott Solution" 2021 gift basket available to those who support the pledge drives for public television. Through its specials over the years, Ed Slott and Company has helped raise tens of millions of dollars for public television.

"Ed Slott is one of the most successful public television personalities who has brought the message of 'it's not how much you make, but how much you keep,' to tens of millions of viewers," said show producer Bob Marty at Slott's recent virtual book launch party. "Public television audiences respond enthusiastically to Ed because of his in-depth knowledge and how he delivers it with his inclusive, kind, funny and informed approach."





"The retirement planning landscape has completely changed in the last year and Americans have more questions than ever about how to navigate the latest tax planning laws," said Slott. "The global pandemic has impacted nearly everyone and everything, but I am thankful I was still able to record this updated version of the show from the comfort of my own home. I'm thrilled I'm still able to provide viewers with the necessary updates they need to navigate retirement planning in 2021 and beyond."

"Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott" includes:

The latest retirement planning strategies and opportunities for 2021

How to move your money from forever taxed to never taxed by utilizing the two most powerful tools for creating tax-free retirement savings

Slott's "always" rules for a successful retirement

Strategies to help viewers get everything on their retirement wish lists

Ways to avoid longevity risk, no matter how long you live

Real-life stories about those who planned and those who didn't to help viewers gain a better understanding of the importance of retirement planning

ABOUT ED SLOTT: Ed Slott, CPA, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021), Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2021 Edition (IRAHelp, 2021) and Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott (2021). As an AARP columnist, Slott also writes a monthly Q&A column where he answers consumers' retirement planning questions. He is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services and has been recognized by leading industry organizations for his significant thought leadership and contributions. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of over 450 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

