Retired Asia President of Motorola Solutions Joins CEO Coaching International, Strengthening Asia Market Presence

"We are confident that Phey will strongly position us as the trusted advisor and partner to our existing and potential clients in the region," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "Phey's expertise in Tech and Telecommunications will further strengthen our market presence."

Phey Teck Moh is the Chairman of Xpanasia Pte Ltd, an investment and advisory company specializing in Telecommunications and Information Technology companies in Asia Pacific. As a mentor and partner at incubators including Entrepreneur First, MIT-SMART and Singapore Management University, he had mentored many startup companies including Rainmaker Labs (sold to KPMG), Metro Residences, and Homage. In 2018, Phey cofounded AngelCentral with partners to raise angel investments for startups.

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. They coach over 160 entrepreneurs in 20 different countries. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, clients have averaged 210% growth in profit while working with the firm.

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

