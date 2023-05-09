Retired Assignment Judge Marlene Lynch Ford Joins Wilentz Alternate Dispute Resolution Group

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce The Honorable Marlene Lynch Ford (Ret.) has joined the firm as Of Counsel in its Red Bank office. At Wilentz, Judge Ford will join the Alternate Dispute Resolution practice, focusing on internal investigations and mediations for civil, commercial, and family law matters, and will serve as a special master in complex litigation matters.

Hon. Marlene Lynch Ford (ret.)

Angelo Cifaldi, President, and Managing Director of Wilentz, said, "I have the utmost confidence Judge Ford's decades of service to the bench, in addition to her experience as an attorney, legislator, and prosecutor, will be an invaluable asset to all parties. We are thrilled to have her join the firm."

A former Assignment Judge for the Superior Court of New Jersey in Ocean County, Judge Ford draws on 24 years of experience on the bench. In 2007, she was appointed Ocean County Prosecutor by Governor Jon S. Corzine - a position she held until March 2013 when Governor Chris Christie reappointed her to the Superior Court. Chief Justice Rabner appointed her Assignment Judge in July 2015, a position she held until her retirement in February 2023.

Prior to her service to the bench and prosecutor's office, Judge Ford's career includes serving two terms as Assemblywoman representing New Jersey's 10th Legislative District. She also worked in private practice, and founded her own law firm in Point Pleasant Beach. Later, she became General Counsel to H. Hovnanian Industries and Counsel to the Democratic Delegation for the New Jersey General Assembly.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Newark, Red Bank, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

Contact: Timothy P. Carr,

P: 732.855.6030

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.