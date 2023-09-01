Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Expands Trusts and Estates Practice with Addition of Three Attorneys Joining Red Bank Office

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to welcome Stuart T. Cox, Jr., Andrew J. DeMaio, and Stephen J. Oppenheim as Of Counsel to the firm's Trusts & Estates group, resident in the firm's Red Bank office.

Stuart T. Cox, Jr., a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, concentrates his practice on the comprehensive landscape of trusts and estates law. His practice encompasses lifetime and post-mortem estate tax planning, federal and state taxation of gifts and estates, fiduciary income taxation, and interconnected realms of real estate, corporate, and commercial law, authority in his field.

Andrew J. DeMaio advises clients in matters of trust and estate planning and administration, along with adept representation in litigation related to these matters. Mr. DeMaio's advocacy on behalf of high net-worth clientele in matters of trusts and estates has garnered him a prominent Band 1 ranking in the Chambers USA publication.

With over five and a half decades of dedicated practice, Stephen J. Oppenheim brings forth his wealth of experience to guide and support clients through the intricacies of estate and tax planning, estate and trust administration, as well as estate and trust litigation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stuart T. Cox, Jr., Andrew J. DeMaio, and Stephen J. Oppenheim to Wilentz. Their exceptional experience in trusts and estates law enhances our capabilities and reinforces our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients," said Angelo Cifaldi, President, and Managing Director of Wilentz.

Cifaldi added, "the addition of these skilled attorneys enriches our team, ensuring that we continue to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions in the complex landscape of estate planning and administration."

