Retirement Industry Specialist Bill Mischell Joins Agilis as Managing Director

News provided by

Agilis

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, has hired retirement industry specialist Bill Mischell as a Managing Director. Bill will be responsible for the delivery of services and strategic consulting for several of Agilis's clients as well as providing thought leadership for the firm.

Mischell brings over 35 years of experience in actuarial and market leadership roles as well as client management. His areas of focus include pension plan design, administration, accounting, financial analysis and M&A. Previously, he served as Senior Partner at Mercer, where he led client teams for Fortune 100 companies.

"Bill is a recognized leader in the retirement industry with a track record of building strong client relationships. He brings a great depth of expertise at an important time for our business and for the industry as a whole," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "Bill's background and knowledge will further expand our capabilities and will help our clients navigate risk, along with the complex issues they continue to face, while helping them achieve their long-term goals. We are delighted that he has joined the Agilis team."

Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for four consecutive years, Agilis specializes in custom solutions delivered through innovative actuarial and investment strategies. This includes, actuarial and investment consulting including OCIO, derivatives management, pension actuarial and administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations and specialty investment management strategies.

"This could not be a more exciting time to join Agilis," said Mischell. "Our team of best-in-class actuarial and investment professionals is always challenging and innovating to ensure that we can continue to bring the right solutions to the right clients at the right time."

With 40 professionals across the U.S., Agilis is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in New York, NY and Denver, CO. For more information, please visit us at https://agilis.llc/.

About Agilis 
Focused on solutions entailing outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies, pension administrative services, annuity buyouts and plan terminations, and pooled employer 401(k) consulting, we find new, innovative and exciting ways to improve the outcomes for our clients. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

SOURCE Agilis

Also from this source

Agilis Named a Best Place To Work In Money Management by Pensions & Investments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.