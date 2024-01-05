Retirement Visions, LLC Joins Redhawk Wealth Advisors to Offer a Broader Range of Solutions for both Clients and Advisors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Redhawk), a leading full-service registered investment advisory (RIA) announced a new strategic partnership with Retirement Visions, LLC (RV), an established Retirement Planning and Investment Advisory practice located in West Hartford, Connecticut.

RV is led by Jay L. Gershman MBA, AIF, President and Founder, who has worked in the financial industry for over 33 years and has been featured in Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Financial Times, Hartford Business Journal and more. Jay's team includes fellow advisors, 14-year veteran and Vice President, Jason M. Hand, and David Sutkaitis, 401(k) Investment Advisor and Financial Advisor as well as a support team of seven dedicated employees.

As former President of the Financial Planning Association of Hartford and Connecticut, Jay is a veteran of the financial planning industry and uses his training in life planning through the Kinder Institute (RLP) designation to better understand his client's true motivations in order to help them live their most fulfilled life. In addition to the work RV does with individuals and families, Jay and David specialize in advice and implementation of retirement and profit sharing plans for small business owners.

RV affiliated with Redhawk to leverage their comprehensive technology stack, back-office services and compliance. The transition to Redhawk using their advanced technology allowed them to move over 600 accounts and $245M in assets in just months.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors is registered in 39 states and manages over $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). Redhawk Wealth Advisors is known for its proprietary process called Risk-Guardä, a tactical asset allocation solution designed to increase retirement income, lower risk, and reduce investment costs.

Jay Gershman is also joining Redhawk's Advisory Council to help with Redhawk's advisor training and growth platform, Redhawk University. Jay stated, "The primary reason I joined Redhawk was for the ability and the freedom to give my clients the best options with respect to investment solutions, technology and customer service. In addition, I wanted to partner with a firm that could help me grow my business my way. Redhawk Wealth Advisors is a true fiduciary partner that has my best interest in mind."

Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk Wealth Advisors responded "Anyone who knows Jay knows of his passionate and creative approach to helping clients. His vision and commitment to sound fiduciary principles is a philosophical match with Redhawk. Jay has a unique approach to helping clients, families and businesses, so we asked him to help us assist other advisors to grow their business the same way."

About Redhawk

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plans, practice management, and marketing services to independent advisor representatives, registered investment advisors, and their clients. To learn more, visit www.RedhawkWA.com.

About Retirement Visions, LLC

Retirement Visions, LLC, headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, specializes in helping Americans develop sound retirement strategies through managing investments, financial planning and insurance wherever they are – in person, over the phone and online.

