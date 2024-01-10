FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RETISIO, a premier provider of ECommerce solutions, today announced the addition of Jim Meehan as its new EVP & Chief Sales Officer.

A veteran of the ECommerce Enterprise Software industry with Adobe, Oracle and SAP, Meehan joins the company after having served as a sales leader for Mirakl and Amplience during their early growth stages.

RETISIO Hires Enterprise Software Sales Veteran to Lead Business Development

"RETISIO Reactive ECommerce provides state of the art capabilities, with tremendous flexibility and scalability. It represents the strongest alternative platform for companies moving away from legacy systems of the past," Meehan said. "I am thrilled to join the team. The vision and experience of the co-founders and management team are evident in the solutions we can offer customers."

Meehan joins RETISIO as the company continues to see strong demand for its ECommerce suite, which offers a platform designed for retail and commerce businesses. As companies are innovating their customer models, its unique platform capabilities address complex commerce operating models, such as integrated, multi-vendor ECommerce marketplaces which deliver unified and seamless shopping experiences.

Founder and CEO, Sudhanshu Mohan, added, "Jim is a recognized leader in ECommerce software, covering B2C, B2B and D2C. He understands customer needs as good as anyone I know, and we are delighted he chose to join our team. These are exciting times at RETISIO, and Jim will serve a pivotal role in our growth."

About RETISIO

RETISIO is the leading provider of advanced ECommerce solutions that empower modern retailers and brands to sell more online and reduce risk. The platform's advanced technology leverages RETISIO's powerful Reactive and Composable Commerce capabilities. Its full suite of products includes RETISIO Commerce, Intelligent Search, Content, Promotions, Intelligent Recommendations, Dartmouth AI, and Analytics. For more information, visit www.retisio.com.

