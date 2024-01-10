RETISIO Hires Enterprise Software Sales Veteran to Lead Business Development

News provided by

RETISIO Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

 FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RETISIO, a premier provider of ECommerce solutions, today announced the addition of Jim Meehan as its new EVP & Chief Sales Officer.

A veteran of the ECommerce Enterprise Software industry with Adobe, Oracle and SAP, Meehan joins the company after having served as a sales leader for Mirakl and Amplience during their early growth stages.

Continue Reading
RETISIO Hires Enterprise Software Sales Veteran to Lead Business Development
RETISIO Hires Enterprise Software Sales Veteran to Lead Business Development

"RETISIO Reactive ECommerce provides state of the art capabilities, with tremendous flexibility and scalability. It represents the strongest alternative platform for companies moving away from legacy systems of the past," Meehan said. "I am thrilled to join the team. The vision and experience of the co-founders and management team are evident in the solutions we can offer customers." 

Meehan joins RETISIO as the company continues to see strong demand for its ECommerce suite, which offers a platform designed for retail and commerce businesses. As companies are innovating their customer models, its unique platform capabilities address complex commerce operating models, such as integrated, multi-vendor ECommerce marketplaces which deliver unified and seamless shopping experiences.

Founder and CEO, Sudhanshu Mohan, added, "Jim is a recognized leader in ECommerce software, covering B2C, B2B and D2C. He understands customer needs as good as anyone I know, and we are delighted he chose to join our team. These are exciting times at RETISIO, and Jim will serve a pivotal role in our growth."  

About RETISIO 

RETISIO is the leading provider of advanced ECommerce solutions that empower modern retailers and brands to sell more online and reduce risk. The platform's advanced technology leverages RETISIO's powerful Reactive and Composable Commerce capabilities. Its full suite of products includes RETISIO Commerce, Intelligent Search, Content, Promotions, Intelligent Recommendations, Dartmouth AI, and Analytics. For more information, visit www.retisio.com

Media Contact: 
Gabriella Scott
1-888-627-7657
[email protected]

SOURCE RETISIO Inc.

Also from this source

Electronic Express Selects RETISIO to Drive Its eCommerce Business

Electronic Express Selects RETISIO to Drive Its eCommerce Business

RETISIO, a premier provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions, today announced its new partnership with Electronic Express, a leader in top quality, ...
RETISIO Inc. Elevates Security Standards with ISO 27001 Certification

RETISIO Inc. Elevates Security Standards with ISO 27001 Certification

RETISIO Inc., a global leader in eCommerce solutions, proudly announces the achievement of the ISO 27001 Certification for its wholly-owned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.