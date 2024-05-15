ReTo Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments and Internet of Things technology development services in China and other countries, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2024. A copy of the annual report is available on its website (http://en.retoeco.com/tzzcw.html?1/). Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the ecological restoration and solid waste treatment, manufacturing and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles) made from mining waste (iron tailings), and soil remediation materials transformed from solid waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials and soil remediation materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and technology development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

