ReTo Eco-Solutions Subsidiary Receives Overseas Order for Fully Automated Block Production Lines

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Beijing REIT") and Huayuan Chuangshi Industrial Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. ("Huayuan Chuangshi") has signed a procurement contract for block production lines. The contract entails exporting two RT10 fully automated block production lines overseas for the production of various environmentally friendly block building materials using steel slag.

Beijing REIT was selected by Huayuan Chuangshi for the procurement contract due to its advanced technology, reliable quality, and excellent service. The parties will collaborate to deliver high-quality steel slag comprehensive treatment and recycling equipment to foreign customers, and focus on long-term cooperation to open up overseas markets together.

Mr. Li Hengfang, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented, "We are excited to have successfully signed an overseas order for our specialized block automated production line which confirms its recognition by the international market. With our solid technical expertise and professional services, we have earned trust and recognition from our customers. We will continue to focus on environmental and ecological equipment, applying proprietary technologies to meet divers customer needs and providing the market with high-quality, low-cost burn-free brick production equipment and services."

This procurement contract marks an important milestone for the Company, as it continues to expand its footprint in the global market for environmentally friendly building materials and equipment.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles), made from mining waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and software development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies, the Company's ability to fulfill the orders for the automated block production lines; the future collaboration with Huayuan Chuangshi; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the industries in China in which the Company operates; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other uncertainties and risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Angela Hu

Beijing Phone: +86-010-64827328

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.