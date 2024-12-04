ReTo Secured Production Line Contract with Middle Eastern Client

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments and Internet of Things technology development services in China and other countries, today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing REIT Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. ("REIT Equipment"), entered into a sales contract of approximately $2 million with a client in the United Arab Emirates for the sale of RT18A, a fully automatic concrete block machine.

The RT18A, a newly developed large-scale, fully automatic concrete block production line manufactured by REIT Equipment, offers reliable and stable operation, allowing for production of a wide range of products. This production line is designed to improve performance and user experience and deliver significant value to customers.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of ReTo, said, "We are confident that through deep-rooted cooperation with our Middle Eastern clients, grounded in mutual benefit and reciprocity, we will be able to cater to a wider clientele with superior products and services. We are committed to continuously creating value for our clients. "

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the ecological restoration and solid waste treatment, manufacturing and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles) made from mining waste (iron tailings), and soil remediation materials transformed from solid waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials and soil remediation materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and technology development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

